Experience St. Peter is hosting Get the Green while the Ambassadors host Saint Patrick’s festivities a few days after Church of Saint Peter goes big with Luck of the Irish.
It’s the season of green in our community, and the synergy between groups is strong.
Of course, for decades the Ambassadors’ Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has stepped off at 5:30 p.m. on March 17 along Third Street, and Luck of the Irish, which includes a fun run, auction and dinner, has rolled along for more than 10 years. New this year to the scene is Get the Green, which actually happens March 15 to 17 and encourages everyone to go downtown early for shopping, giveaways, parade attire, prizes and specials.
It all adds up to fun and togetherness.
The Chamber has been supporting all three events by helping to get the word out. Like every year, it’s our honor to host the online registration for the parade. Your business or organization can register, free, to be in the parade by going to stpeterchamber.com and clicking on the parade registration button. We’re up to more than 25 entries so far, including clans, bands and various shenanigans.
Springtime at the Chamber means the first-ever coupon book promotion, Murder Mystery fancy dinner and silent auction, and Spontaneous 70 Open House.
We’re rounding up commitments for the coupon book, which will have just four coupon options so it’s user-friendly: $5 off a purchase of $25 or more; $10 off a purchase of $25 or more; buy one get one free; or big deal as defined by the business. Marshall Chamber of Commerce has been doing a promotional coupon book since 2011, and they say it definitely gets customers into businesses and organizations. We’re copy-catting Marshall win ways that yield the win-wins.
The Murder Mystery fancy dinner is better known as the Annual Social, which has been awesome this entire century. For $50 per person, or $275 for a table of six, you will attend the evening at Gustavus that starts at 5:30 p.m., have the option in dressing in the themed cruise-ship/tropical attire, browse the silent auction for fabulous deals, enjoy the comedic theater show performed by Murders4Fun, and enjoy an awesome sit-down plated cloth napkin dinner, and mingle comfortably among old friends and new. Just call us at 507-934-3400 to sign up. This is open to everyone.
The Spontaneous 70 Open House happens each year immediately when the outside temperature finally, finally, finally climbs to 70 degrees. Watch your cell phone for the official weather reading, drop what you’re doing, and rush to the Chamber for lemonade and lawn games. Because, 70 degrees ushers in the real fun of spring, summer and fall, while sending Old Man Winter packing.