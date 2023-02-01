Greetings, friends and neighbors. I’m honored to return to St. Paul as your State Representative. As a proud, lifelong rural Minnesotan at the State Capitol, I’m excited about everything we are going to accomplish during these next two years. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting me with this honor.

Jeff Brand is a Minnesota representative in District 19A, which includes St. Peter and the rest of Nicollet County. He is a resident of St. Peter and a former city councilor.

