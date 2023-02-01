Greetings, friends and neighbors. I’m honored to return to St. Paul as your State Representative. As a proud, lifelong rural Minnesotan at the State Capitol, I’m excited about everything we are going to accomplish during these next two years. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting me with this honor.
The first month of this session has been a whirlwind. We're not wasting any time getting things done for Minnesotans. As Governor Walz stated, “the era of roadblocks at the Legislature is over.”
The first bill signed into law this session was a tax conformity bill with unanimous bipartisan support. The result is over $100 million in tax cuts to a wide range of Minnesotans, while simplifying future tax filings – all before tax filing season starts. It's encouraging to see the legislation passed unanimously among both Democrats and Republicans.
While we moved swiftly to pass this bill, it doesn’t end our discussions at the Capitol about taxes. There are a lot of ideas to help children and families, homeowners and renters, and Minnesota seniors, and as the session progresses, we will take a hard look at these solutions.
We also passed the Protect Reproductive Options or PRO Act. Minnesotans overwhelmingly support the fundamental right of individuals to make their own healthcare decisions. The recent overturning of Roe v. Wade sent a clear message that we can’t take these rights for granted. The PRO Act will codify these fundamental rights into law, which is essential to guarantee reproductive freedom for the long term.
A big priority for me this session is to ban forever chemicals known as perfluorochemicals, or PFAS. These toxic chemicals are linked to immune system disorders, lower birth weights, infertility, lower IQ in children, thyroid issues and deadly cancers. They are found in the fish we eat, the cosmetics people wear, the cribbing material and car seats that babies use, the furniture we lounge in, the carpet we walk on, in the water we drink and more.
Last week, I introduced a bill to ban all non-essential uses of these chemicals in the state of Minnesota. House File 1000 aims to reduce the risk over time and shuts off the faucet on these chemicals at the source. Right now the bathtub is overflowing. We must stop adding to the problem now if we hope to turn the tide on this issue, so we can then build a strong cleanup plan and stop letting these chemicals hurt our families, our children and our futures.
Jeff Brand is a Minnesota representative in District 19A, which includes St. Peter and the rest of Nicollet County. He is a resident of St. Peter and a former city councilor.