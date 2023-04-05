We are shifting gears at the Capitol as we wrap up committee work. For months, DFLers have been working to hear proposals to support families and to finally fully fund K-12 education and support the educators bringing up the next generation of leaders and world-changers. Suffice it to say, our public school system was greatly impacted by a combination of factors that will not serve our kids at its highest level if the Minnesota Legislature does not act to provide the resources to do it. You may have heard about some of the legislation we’ve been working on to support K-12, like Free School Meals, but we’re far from finished when it comes to supporting our schools and improving outcomes for our students.
At the end of March, the House passed my bipartisan legislation to repeal the mandate that type III public school vehicles be retired once they are 12 years old. We were the only state in the nation to dictate this to schools and it was wasteful. Public school districts operate on tight budgets and can’t afford to replace perfectly fine vehicles, especially with supply chain issues making it harder to find affordable vehicles for schools to purchase. This is a small thing we can do for our schools to have a significant positive impact on budgeting and planning.
Currently, Minnesota has the worst educational outcome gap in the country. This concerns me as a parent, and as a legislator I am committed to tackling this problem this session. Years of underfunding public education in Minnesota and undermining the profession with false information about what teachers are teaching has brought us to this point in time.
The House education bill will provide historic investments in our students and schools. If passed, the legislation will provide stability in funding for our schools to meet our students where they are so they can reach their full potential. We’re expanding access to pre-K and investing in teacher training for delivering evidence-based literacy curriculums to improve reading rates statewide.
Another key part of closing Minnesota’s educational opportunity gaps is making schools more welcoming learning environments for all students. The bill does this by giving school districts dedicated funds to hire school support staff like school counselors, psychologists and nurses so they have the staff to give our kids the best. We were 49th in the nation for providing support to students — and this session we will improve greatly.
My priority in returning to Saint Paul has been to fully fund our public education system and to support our children and families. There are many other important pieces of legislation that are moving through the process that will support members of our community in other ways. If you have additional questions about any of these bills or anything we’re working on, please get in touch by calling 651-296-8634 or emailing rep.jeff.brand@house.mn.gov.