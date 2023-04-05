We are shifting gears at the Capitol as we wrap up committee work. For months, DFLers have been working to hear proposals to support families and to finally fully fund K-12 education and support the educators bringing up the next generation of leaders and world-changers. Suffice it to say, our public school system was greatly impacted by a combination of factors that will not serve our kids at its highest level if the Minnesota Legislature does not act to provide the resources to do it. You may have heard about some of the legislation we’ve been working on to support K-12, like Free School Meals, but we’re far from finished when it comes to supporting our schools and improving outcomes for our students.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments