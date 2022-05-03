Omnibus bills continue to work their way through the Minnesota Legislature. Last week, the House majority approved proposals for Legacy funding, agriculture finance, housing, broadband, state government, transportation, veterans, pensions, and education finance bills.
With the large state budget surplus, the majority has shifted budget targets to a more than $7 billion increase in state government spending. If this plan is signed into law, Minnesota would have a $59 billion budget for the current two-year budget cycle.
It is my hope that some sort of compromise can be reached in which most of these dollars are returned to you— the taxpayer. With inflation and so many other economic strains, families are struggling. The budget surplus could be one way to alleviate these problems.
Last Thursday, a compromise was reached in the fight to get the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund refilled. With only hours until the deadline, a bill that offered $2.7 billion to refill the fund and repay the government debt was sent to the governor’s desk for a signature.
The bill also included $500 million for front-line worker pay and authorized the Legislature to allocate federal COVID-19 funds. Thankfully, this compromise means the 15% tax increase on local job creators will be rescinded.
The supplemental public safety budget bill was approved on Friday. Several commonsense amendments were offered, and several were struck down. Both Republicans and Democrats raised concerns about the bill as it does not hold criminals accountable.
Some of Minnesota’s largest law enforcement agencies also opposed this bill. While this bill may help Minnesota’s massive crime problem somewhat, I believe more can be done to prosecute criminals and recruit more police.
As of this writing, bills for taxes, health and human services, commerce and more are making their way to the floor for a vote. We have about three weeks remaining in the legislative session and I am encouraged by your words. I hope you will continue to reach out with any concerns as I am always happy to hear from and help my constituents.
Susan Akland represents District 19A, including St. Peter and the rest of Nicollet County, in the Minnesota House of Representatives