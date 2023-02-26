We have two roles in life. The first is to love our neighbors. The second is to question our neighbors — politely.
Can our political parties lead or be corrupted by radicalism? Will our planet be destroyed by uranium reactors? Have our schools diminished the Fourth ‘R’ …Responsibility?
During my adult years, I have tried to fathom the depths of the political platforms. All I caught in my nets were old truisms and platitudes. Then, late one night, I dialed up the Independence Party (Independence in MN; Alliance Party nationally).
Here’s my history, short version: My first memory of politics was listening to Adlai Stevenson on the radio (1952). I heard Eugene McCarthy when he ran for senator. My wife and I danced with Muriel and Hubert on the ballroom floor at the Duluth Hotel (mid-60s). We could see Senator Humphrey’s vision for our state.
But the two parties in our state [and nationally] changed/distorted/warped. They practice a form of bipolar dysfunction and political revenge.
Here are My Core values with my comments:
Preserve our democratic process. We want all citizens to vote. In fact, we want a political process that is free from corrupting influences.
Provide justice for all. Laws must be just, wise and unambiguous. We are committed to making justice swift, affordable and accessible to all citizens.
Social inclusiveness. Diversity gives strength to our society. We affirm that all citizens are equal and entitled to equal treatment under the law.
Government must be frugal. Be efficient in how we use tax collections. All levels of government must be restrained, efficient and responsive.
Curtail government intrusion into our personal lives. We will uphold and defend our rights and liberties under the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Our first responsibility, always, is to defend our rights.
An educated citizenry. All people should have both opportunity and choice in their educational plans.
Personal responsibility. Individuals should be accountable for their actions.
Proactive leadership. We expect our leaders to lead us conscientiously.
Environmental protection. We embrace responsibility for preserving our environment for future generations.
What draws me to this party? First, the sense of defending the Bill of Rights. Many men and women paid the ultimate price in defense of our freedoms over the past 250 years, at New Orleans, Gettysburg, Vicksburg, Shiloh, Antietam, in France and Germany, Guadalcanal; in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. We can do no less than to defend our rights.
Just think for a moment. You can support the party that stands for moderation and common sense. Or you can sit back and do nothing. Or you can re-enter the process. Believe in responsibility. Join your neighbors.
That’s my stump speech. Not too long (I hope). Just the important points. Thank you for listening.