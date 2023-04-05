If you visit the North Mankato or St. Peter Public Libraries, the Nicollet County Government Center, or the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Buildings in St. Peter and North Mankato during the month of April, you may notice displays with pinwheels, pinwheel coloring pages, blue ribbons and resource pages for families. These are placed in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This initiative is rooted in communities working together to serve children and their families in meaningful and impactful ways that provide families what they need to thrive through both calm and challenging times.
To increase support to families, Nicollet County Health and Human Services offers a variety of family home visiting programs. Visits provide families with information on healthy physical, social and emotional development. Parents and caregivers who feel well-supported are less likely to become overwhelmed by their children and less likely to neglect or abuse them. In turn, when children feel well-supported by their parents and caregivers, they have a greater capacity to adjust to challenges as they grow and move through challenges in a healthy manner. Home visiting programs are available to any family who qualifies; eligibility is not income-based. A family can request to be part of the program as a referral from a doctor or social worker is not needed.
Why do we recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month? Child abuse is often hidden. All children deserve to have a childhood free of abuse and maltreatment. By bringing awareness, spreading information, and promoting engagement, we are better able to recognize the signs of child abuse, help parents who may feel overwhelmed reach out to resources, and offer nonjudgmental support to parents.
It is okay to ask for help, either for yourself or for someone else. If you believe a child is being abused or neglected, you can report that concern to Nicollet County Health and Human Services at 507-934-8559; or if a child is in immediate danger, call 911. We need to continue to work together to improve the lives of all children. For additional resources and information on preventing child abuse, visit www.childwelfare.gov. To request more information or make a referral to a home visiting program, please call 507-934-7226.
Michelle M. Zehnder Fischer, Nicollet County Attorney
Cassandra Sassenberg, Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director
Angela Obermiller, Nicollet County Child Protection Supervisor
Bonnie Petersen, Nicollet County Victim/Witness Coordinator
Bree Allen, Nicollet County Public Health Supervisor
