If you visit the North Mankato or St. Peter Public Libraries, the Nicollet County Government Center, or the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Buildings in St. Peter and North Mankato during the month of April, you may notice displays with pinwheels, pinwheel coloring pages, blue ribbons and resource pages for families. These are placed in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This initiative is rooted in communities working together to serve children and their families in meaningful and impactful ways that provide families what they need to thrive through both calm and challenging times.

Michelle Zehnder Fischer is the Nicollet County attorney. Bonnie Petersen is the Nicollet County victim and witness coordinator.

