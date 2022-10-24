I would like to take the opportunity to express my support for Sheriff Dave Lange. I have recently moved to this beautiful state and Nicollet County, having worked in several states and Canada in my previous occupations.
I have been a fire and medical professional as a full-time employee and currently volunteer with the Nicollet County Sheriff's Posse. The culture with law enforcement over the last few years has really changed, regarding the view of the public as well as the feelings and thoughts inside the profession.
Having gone through this evolution and now being a part of the Sheriff's Office culture is the reason that I respect Sheriff Lange and the office that he has help build over the last 20 years. I have witnessed his compassion for the people that he serves, as well as how he and his office handle situations that most people could not imagine being in. He does it with experience, confidence, and always tries to have a result that is best for all involved.
He is tough in a quiet way that diffuses a critical situation with respect. He collaborates with local leaders in the county and state to share information and make the best decisions with the information available. I am confident that he will lead the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office in the correct direction for the foreseeable future.
