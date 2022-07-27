As students enjoy the heat of summer, schools are busy planning for the 2022-23 school year. Friends of Learning is ready to partner with schools and the community to provide students in need with basic school supplies.
Families are struggling financially, and the funds may not be there to purchase basic school supplies. For some families, they must choose between paying rent and buying school supplies.
The desire to prevent any student from heading back to school without school supplies provides the momentum for the “Friends of Learning - Back to School Project”. “Friends of Learning” (FOL) is a collaborative effort in its 11th year between Nicollet County Health and Human Services, the St. Peter Lions Club, and the Salvation Army. The Friends of the St. Peter Library serves as our fiscal agent.
FOL gives our students the tools necessary to begin the school year ready to learn. Since its inception, FOL has served over 5,000 students in St. Peter and rural Nicollet County. This year, we expect to serve over 575 students.
FOL is collecting school supplies and cash donations in St. Peter, Nicollet, and Lafayette. The collections will continue until August 5, 2022. This community has historically provided unquestioned support for this project. Any amount of support is welcomed. Our community partners at First National Bank Minnesota, Pioneer Bank, Hometown Bank, CCF Bank, River’s Edge Hospital & Clinic, Nicollet County Government Center, St. Peter Library, Family Fresh, Hy-Vee—St. Peter, ProGrowth Bank in Nicollet, and Citizens Bank Minnesota in Lafayette host collection barrels. Tax-deductible cash donations can be sent to Friends of Learning, PO Box 156, St. Peter, MN 56082 or through Venmo @Friendsof-Learning.
Several area businesses are participating in the 11 th Annual Business Challenge, a friendly competition to see which business can collect the most supplies. Through the generosity of the St. Peter Herald and KNUJ, the large and small business who collects the most supplies will receive an advertising gift certificate. The business that collections the most supplies overall will “host” the traveling ruler with the business’ name engraved on the ruler. As you start shop for back to school supplies, please consider picking up supplies for this collaborative effort.
We hope to have the community’s support to continue to make this project a success. For more information on the FOL program, check out our Facebook page at @FOLBackpack.
Michelle Zehnder Fischer is part of the Friends of Learning - Back to School Project and the St. Peter Lions Club, which can be reached at stpeterlions52@gmail.com.
