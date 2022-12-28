It’s hard to to think what Minnesota would be like without Highway 169. It is the great connector of people and places. It’s impossible to count all the vehicles that use the highway passing through St. Peter every day.
Now, imagine the year is 1822; not 2022. Obviously, 169 is not there. But, in its place is the great connecting highway of its time; the Red River Ox Cart Trail.
The Trail got its start as the transportation route linking the Selkirk Settlement (today’s Winnipeg) to St. Paul and other places along the Minnesota River such as Lake Traverse and Lac que Parle. It was the principal line of traffic for furs and other trade goods. It’s name came from the fact that its route followed the Red River for over a hundred miles. Its principal conveyance were carts pulled by oxen. The carts were two-wheeled affairs.
Maybe you’ve you’ve seen pictures of them.The large wheels were five feet or more in diameter to keep the cart high over water and mud. They were made of wood, including the axles and cargo box. If the cart broke down on the trail, only an axe was needed to cut wooden repairs. No grease was used for the axles as it would combine with dust and grass to jam the wheels and slow or stop progress. This created the “squeaky sound” folks heard as the Red River ox carts passed by.
The metis or voyageur drivers would either sit on top of the cargo box, reins in hand, or more likely, walk alongside. A “Train” of maybe 10-20 ox carts was assembled for the long slow journey. It was an arduous, dangerous trip for the voyageurs that fostered many a legend of adventure and bravery. High winds, prairie fires and heavy rainstorms were likely to put any driver to the test.
What is so fascinating to me is that the Red River Trail’s southern route ended on the north side of St. Peter at what was then old Traverse des Sioux. Here was its final stop. The furs and other trade goods that had been collected from places to the North would be transferred to flatboats or large canoes to continue their journey by water.
And, would you believe that part of the old Trail can still be seen? An old map of Traverse des Sioux shows that it came across Old Minnesota Avenue by Dranntels’ Sales and Service, then went across what is now 169, and ended in the old town. If you look west from its location on Old Minnesota Avenue, you can see where the Trail likely was. There is a distinct opening between the trees. And, if you walk in, the ruts and depression of the old Trail are still there after all this time. See for yourself. I wonder what 169 will look like after 200 years?
And, it was a trail; dry at times, muddy at others.
Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.