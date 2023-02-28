Friday marks two months since I took the oath of office to be your State Representative. In that time, we’ve passed legislation to make major investments into our schools and childcare systems, expand voting rights, increase protections and benefits for workers, and make our roads safer. We have passed clean, single-issue bills and have responded to important matters that the previous legislature failed to button up including tax conformity before the start of tax season.

Jeff Brand is a Minnesota representative in District 19A, which includes St. Peter and the rest of Nicollet County. He is a resident of St. Peter and a former city councilor.

