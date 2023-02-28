Friday marks two months since I took the oath of office to be your State Representative. In that time, we’ve passed legislation to make major investments into our schools and childcare systems, expand voting rights, increase protections and benefits for workers, and make our roads safer. We have passed clean, single-issue bills and have responded to important matters that the previous legislature failed to button up including tax conformity before the start of tax season.
We continue to work on legislation ensuring Paid Family and Medical Leave for all workers and I am a co-author. As it winds through the committee process, the bill authors in the House and Senate continue to hear from members from both sides of the aisle. And I’ve heard from many local workers and small business owners alike that this legislation is top of mind.
As proposed, Paid Family and Medical Leave legislation would ensure Minnesota workers are entitled to up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to an additional 12 weeks of paid medical leave per year. Passing Paid Family and Medical Leave will help the 900,000 Minnesota workers — a third of the workforce — who currently don’t have access to paid time off. All Minnesota workers deserve time to bond with a newborn or care for themselves or an ailing family member.
I have heard from some constituents who worry that once law, this bill will create a burden on struggling businesses. This is not something I take lightly, and I want to take a moment to tell you why I’m confident Minnesota small businesses will only be positively affected by this.
This bill sets up a program run through DEED (Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development) where employers contribute a small amount per pay period for each employee, scaled to the employee’s wage. Employers have the choice to split the cost with the employee or cover it all. Either way, the actual weekly cost is small.
If split between a worker making the medium wage in Minnesota and their employer, the cost is less than $2 per week. For a minimum wage worker working for a small employer, it comes out to $1.05 per week. When an employee needs to utilize their paid leave, funds will be distributed to the employee through DEED, like how unemployment insurance works. For small businesses, the actual price tag on this proposal is much smaller than it’s being painted to be by those in opposition to the bill.
Another concern raised is the cost of temp workers while an employee is on leave. What you may not have heard about yet is a section in the bill built to aid small businesses who find themselves in a tough spot through Small Business Assistance Grants.
The bill establishes a grant for businesses with 50 employees or fewer while an employee is out on leave. For businesses needing to hire a temporary worker to fill the absence, they are eligible for a grant of up to $3,000 to help cover costs, and an additional $1,000 for other “significant addition wage-related costs.”
I’m confident that establishing this program will uplift Minnesota communities across the state. If you have additional questions about this bill or anything we’re working on, please get in touch by calling 651-296-8634 or emailing rep.jeff.brand@house.mn.gov.
Jeff Brand is a Minnesota representative in District 19A, which includes St. Peter and the rest of Nicollet County. He is a resident of St. Peter and a former city councilor.