With the warmer weather comes the return of insects. All the beautiful and beneficial insects like butterflies, bees, and moths are a welcomed sight in our summer gardens. With increased outdoor activities, there is a possibility of finding signs of Emerald Ash Borer at our homes and park lands. Though winter is the best time to watch for signs of EAB when trees do not have leaves, EAB infestations are now confirmed in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties; and it’s just a matter of time until its presence is confirmed in St. Peter.
The first step in learning how to watch for this invasive insect is learning how to identify true ash trees (Fraxinus,) the host for this invasive pest.
How to identify ash trees
Ash Trees, Maple, Dogwood and Buckeye are the only trees in our region that have oppositely arranged leaves. Use the phoemonic device MADBuck to remember how to identify trees with opposite leaf arrangement; all other species’ leaves will be alternate or whorled leaf arrangements. Additionally, ash trees have compound leaves, a group of leaves on a green stalk (rachis,) attached to a woody branch.
Some trees that could be mistaken for ash in our region would be walnuts, which also have compound leaves. Walnut can be distinguished from ash as its leaves are alternately arranged; and, of course, walnuts bear walnuts. Box Elder, like ash trees, have compound oppositely arranged leaves. The box elder is in the maple family (Acer negundo.) However, they can be distinguished from ash trees by the number and shape of leaves on the leaflet. Ash will have five or more leaves on their leaflet, while box elder can have five, but typically three. Green ash also has a distinctive canoe or diamond shaped pattern in the furrows of its bark, also a great way to tell the difference between box elder and ash.
An example of the kinds of leaf arrangements, all ash trees have compound oppositely arranged leaves. Another way to identify green ash trees is by their distinctive bark which has a canoe or diamond shape in its furrows.
Recognizing signs of EAB
It’s difficult to detect EAB early in the infestation. Some early signs are canopy decline and blonding. Blonding is not caused by EAB, rather by the woodpeckers that feast on the EAB larvae under the bark. Woodpeckers scratch at the darker outer layer of the bark, exposing the lighter color under while scavenging; which gives the tree lighter patches, “blonding.”
Later signs of EAB include ‘D’ shaped exit holes where adult insects emerge in the spring and “S” shaped galleries, caused by larvae, visible where the ash trees have lost their bark.
Preventing the spread
The Emerald Ash Borer is native to China, Mongolia, North Korea, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the Russian Far East. It was likely accidentally introduced to the US through shipping materials and first discovered in the US near Detroit in 2002. The first infestation in Minnesota was detected in St. Paul in 2009.
While EAB is able to fly on its own, the transmission of infestation is mostly through human intervention. It’s important to avoid moving any species of firewood to prevent spreading EAB and other pests and diseases. Make sure to buy firewood at the site of burning. Nicollet County is currently under a quarantine enacted by the DNR and all ash should be disposed of properly and avoiding cutting down or pruning ash trees between May to October, when EAB is active.
Treatments are available to protect ash trees from EAB. Root soaks are available for home use, but they are only effective for small trees. Larger trees are treated through basal injections which have to be done by a tree care expert. Ash trees are only safe from EAB when they are treated, which is done every two to three years.
The choice of removing and replacing ash on private property will fall on private citizens. No public funding is available to treat ash on private property. For citizens who do elect to remove and replace their ash trees, it’s important to consider the overall urban canopy and aim to help create a more diverse population of trees. Ash trees were a popular replacement for elm trees when Dutch Elm Disease wiped out the elm population. Replanting a monoculture created the situation we’re currently facing, losing around 20% of the overall tree canopy in the city.
If you suspect an ash tree has EAB in the city of St. Peter, contact the Public Works Department at 507-934-0670.