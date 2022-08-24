We’re in harvesting season. How well did your garden do? The cabbages and cucumbers went wild, and you can’t give them away fast enough. What happens when you can’t get rid of that overabundance of fresh produce? Putting it all up sounds like a very daunting task. Well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. The University of Minnesota Extension Master Garden Volunteer group is ready to help you learn about food preservation and realize how achievable it is.
Today, let’s focus on the cabbage and cucumbers and food preservation via fermentation. Moreover, we’re going to discuss the process of making sauerkraut and pickles. Fermentation is a biochemical process that involves conversion of carbohydrates, like starches or sugars, into acids, alcohols and carbon dioxide. This process is facilitated by already present or added microbes from a culture, such as lactobacillus or yeast. This process can change the taste of food, texture, release nutrients, increase digestibility, and obviously, extend the shelf life. As healthy as this process is sounding, it is imperative to follow safe practices to prevent dire consequences.
First of all, only use tested recipes from University Extension, National Center for Home Preservation or the USDA. The first step to preparing for fermentation is to clean everything. Avoid using bleach or scrubbing vegetables as this may remove essential microbes. Be sure to remove any damaged vegetables to prevent contamination. Cut or shred vegetables as a recipe instructs to allow for full penetration of the fermenting microbes. Gather an appropriate food grade container (i.e., ice cream bucket, glass container or stone crock), sized to 1 gallon per 5 lbs shredded produce. Per the recipe, tightly pack the bucket with your produce and any recommended spices.
Mix up the brine, salt-water solution, with softened water, canning or pickling salt and if required, vinegar (usually 5%). Using hard water, iodine-containing salt, an unknown vinegar concentration and/or preparing incorrect ratios can affect the fermentation process in different ways including, time, discoloration, and acidity to prevent potential growth of harmful bacteria, such as botulism. The brine mixture should cover the produce entirely. Follow headspace recommendations as the recipe directs. The next step is to create an anaerobic environment (oxygen -free), in which fermentation will occur. Using a plate and weight or brine-filled food-grade bag cover and add pressure to your product. Add additional covering with a towel or coffee filter to keep out dust, mold and insect particulates. Place in a dark location, like your basement, with a regulated temperature for a few weeks for the fermenting process to take place.
Check the fermentation every few days to monitor for contamination, scum, brine level, bubbling and color changes. In the first few days, you may need to add more brine and release gas pressure as the fermentation process begins. Remove any scum. Discard mixtures that brown, have unusual odor, slime or mold. White residue or film on top may be yeast and removed. When bubbling ceases, the fermentation is complete. Times will lengthen at cooler temperatures. Anticipate 3-5 weeks for full fermentation. Fermented products can be repacked into canning jars or stored in the fridge per recipe directions.
Several other types of produce may be fermented and yield unique results such as daikon radishes, okra, green beans, peppers, garlic, cauliflower, and beets. Green leafy vegetables, such as kale, may not ferment as well due to chlorophyll content leading to an undesirable flavor. Refer to the UMN Extension website, National Center for Home Preservation or the local Nicollet County Master Gardener volunteer group for recipes, tips and Q&A.
Alyssa Real is a member of the St. Peter Master Gardeners.
