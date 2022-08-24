We’re in harvesting season. How well did your garden do? The cabbages and cucumbers went wild, and you can’t give them away fast enough. What happens when you can’t get rid of that overabundance of fresh produce? Putting it all up sounds like a very daunting task. Well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. The University of Minnesota Extension Master Garden Volunteer group is ready to help you learn about food preservation and realize how achievable it is.

Alyssa Real is a member of the St. Peter Master Gardeners.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments