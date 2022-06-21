Are you interested in doing more to help our native pollinators? Your lawn can be multipurpose. A bee lawn can not only provide a recreational space for you, your family and your pets, it can also provide much-needed food resources for bees and other beneficial pollinators.
While turf grasses can provide some environmental benefits, they don’t provide much food for pollinators.
One way to provide resources for pollinators while keeping the function of a lawn is to incorporate other plants such as dutch white clover, self-heal and creeping thyme. These plants have the right types of flowers for bees.
Once established, bee lawns take a similar (or even less) amount of work to maintain as a traditional lawn, making them an accessible addition to almost any home landscape. A bee lawn features flowering plants as well as turf grasses, with many benefits to bees and pollinators. Not only do pollinators benefit from these lawns, but homeowners will reap the benefits of less mowing, fertilizing and watering. Bee lawns can increase the lawns' resilience to extreme seasonal temperatures and droughts and add more natural diversity.
There are a variety of plants that bees like, but few are adapted to lawn conditions. Not many plants besides turf grass can tolerate being mowed short and stepped on. There are many options for cool-season turf grasses to use in home lawns.
Research by UMN researchers on bee lawns has found some that perform better in bee lawns in Minnesota. A mix of fine fescues is considered the best option for bee lawns because they do well with little to no inputs of fertilizer, irrigation or pesticides for weed control. Plus they are compatible growing together with bee lawn flowers.
Kentucky bluegrass will also work well because of its growth habitat and its tolerance of growing with many of the bee lawn flowers. But Kentucky bluegrass tends to need more fertilizer and water compared to fine fescues.
University of Minnesota researchers have also found which flowers are most successful in bee lawns. The list of bee lawn flowers includes dutch white clover, self-heal, and creeping thyme. These three will be the easiest to establish and easiest one for which to find seed.
The best time to seed a bee lawn is in the late fall. This is called dormant seeing, which means planting after the growing season is done. There are two good ways to convert your lawn into a bee lawn: overseeding and renovation. If your lawn is healthy and has relatively few weeds, overseeding is better. If your lawn is mostly “bad” weeds that aren’t good for pollinators and it has more than a few bare spots, renovation is better.
Now some will wonder about attracting all these bees to a yard– will having a bee lawn mean greater chances of getting stung? Most native bees are docile and unlikely to sting.
I encourage you to learn more about the native pollinators that visit your bee lawn. You can visit the University of Minnesota Bee Lab website for more information on honey bees, native bees and how you can become more involved in helping bees and other pollinators.