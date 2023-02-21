...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will
diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early
Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with
an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total
snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the
higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest
Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central
Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow
storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will
diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early
Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with
an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total
snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the
higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest
Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central
Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow
storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Most years, the months of January and February bring about some of the coldest weather in Minnesota. While we are inside staying warm, our lawns and trees don’t have the benefits of escaping the cold.
Minnesota’s climate influences the kinds of trees that we grow in our yards. The growing season is simply not long enough for some trees to thrive. Although the cold limits the range and growth ability for trees, there are several benefits of cold weather for Minnesota trees that other states don’t have.
One of the greatest benefits of cold weather is the impact it has on many insect populations. Something of concern for us here in Nicollet County, emerald ash borer, is affected by the cold weather. Emerald ash borer larvae overwinter beneath the bark of ash trees. Research has shown that if the temperature reaches -20 degrees Fahrenheit, 50% of the EAB larvae will die. Given that temperatures in Minnesota have the possibility to reach those levels, it can help to set back the spread of EAB.
However, many different factors influence whether or not EAB larvae can survive. The location of the tree, the thickness of the tree’s bark, and the snow depth also influence whether or not EAB will survive at cold temperatures. While cold weather can slow the spread of EAB, there is consensus that the climate alone may not eliminate EAB from Minnesota’s landscape.
For those concerned about Japanese beetles ravaging their yards, let’s see how our least favorite pest likely fared after a cold start to 2023.
Japanese beetles spend the winter as immature grubs. This is white grub stage that is responsible for damage to lawns. As the temperatures drop in the fall, grubs burrow into the soil. They can dig down to depths of 2 to 6 inches. They will tunnel even deeper if the soil gets too cold during winter.
So, did the Japanese beetle grubs die? Unfortunately, the answer is “probably not.”
Since the grubs are a few inches down in the soil, which itself is underneath a few inches of snow, acting as layers of insulation, many grubs will survive. While the weather has been cold, especially considering wind chill, it is a different story a few inches underground.
Based on what we know about Japanese beetles and soil temperature, many grubs likely got through January just fine, and many will hang on long enough to emerge as adults this summer.
Even though the cold Minnesota weather may seem unpleasant at times, at least we know there is one hopeful benefit for our trees.
Emma Severns is a 4-H Extension educator with Nicollet County.