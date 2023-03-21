“I wasn’t involved in 4-H, because I lived in town.” “I thought 4-H was only for the farm kids.” These are two of the many responses I hear from adults when asked about their knowledge of 4-H. The 4-H of 40 years ago is not the same as the 4-H of five, 15, or even 25 years ago. The great thing about 4-H is that it is ever-changing in order to best support the needs of all youth.

Michelle Wicks, 4-H Extension Educator, Nicollet County.

