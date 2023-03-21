“I wasn’t involved in 4-H, because I lived in town.” “I thought 4-H was only for the farm kids.” These are two of the many responses I hear from adults when asked about their knowledge of 4-H. The 4-H of 40 years ago is not the same as the 4-H of five, 15, or even 25 years ago. The great thing about 4-H is that it is ever-changing in order to best support the needs of all youth.
The University of Wisconsin Extension in Winnebago County addressed some common myths about 4-H and the truth about what 4-H provides.
Myth 1: All 4-H kids live on farms.
Truth: 4-H is everywhere. It started 100 years ago as an organization for kids who lived in the country, but now 4-H is in big cities, small towns, suburbs, and rural areas. 4-H clubs meet in community centers, members’ homes, Extension offices, after school program sites — just about anywhere. There are nearly 6 million youth in 4-H throughout the United States. Youth in urban areas consist of 1.8 million members, suburban areas have 1.6 million members, and rural communities have 2.6 million members.
Myth 2: Being a 4-Her doesn’t affect my life.
Truth: 4-H influences people’s lives in many ways. Many of the top entertainers, athletes, business individuals, and educators got their first start in 4-H. Here is a list of just a few famous 4-H alumni:
Business Men & Women: Zoe Coulson – Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, Harold Poling – CEO Ford Motor Company, Orville Redenbacher – founder of Orville Redenbacher Popcorn
Politicians: Al Gore, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Pat Nixon, and Rosalynn Carter as well as many Congressmen, Senators, and Governors
Sports & Entertainment: Reggie White – NFL Green Bay Packers Football Player, Jim Davis – Creator of Garfield Comics, Johnny Carson – former Talk Show Host, David Letterman – Talk Show Host, Roy Rogers – Actor
Education Influences: Drew Faust – President of Harvard University, Dr Howard Lamar – President Emeritus Yale University
NASA Astronauts: Bonnie Dunbar, Ellison Onizuka, Jerry Ross, Alan Shepard, Donald Williams, and Peggy Witson
Country Music Stars: Luke Bryan, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, John Denver, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, and Dolly Parton
Myth 3: 4-H is too much like school.
Truth: No way. 4-H is hands-on learning, it provides a place to be with your friends, socialize, have fun! The 4-H philosophy is “Learning by doing.”
Here are a bonus truth about 4-H:
While 4-H prides itself on developing future leaders (some of whom may be farmers) it also gives people the skills they need to be anything they want to be— business leaders, accountants, lawyers, doctors, athletes, entertainers, teachers, politicians—the list is only limited by your imagination
Become part of the largest youth organization here in Nicollet County. Join one of our eight county clubs and participate in any of our over 70 project areas from aerospace, photography, animals, and leadership. Call the Nicollet County Extension at 507-934-7828 or visit https://extension.umn.edu/local/nicollet for more information.