4-H is an organization like no other in the opportunities it provides for youth. A member enrolled in 4-H can choose to engulf themselves in the tons of program offerings or just pick one thing they love.
The best part — if 4-H doesn’t have the one thing you love, you can ask for it and we will find a way to offer it. Our purpose is to provide opportunities for youth to find their spark and develop it.
Do you want to be a leader? We have something for you. Do you want to learn how to cook more meals? We have something for you. Do you want to develop your photographic eye? We have something for you. Do you want to build items from metal, kits, wood, LEGOs? We have something for you.
These may not be current programs running in 4-H, but if you really want to do or learn more about a particular interest then 4-H can help.
When I see the 4-H symbol, a green four leaf clover with a capital H on each leaf, it reminds me of the world of opportunities I had when I first started. I began my 4-H journey in 6th grade after my parents realized that I needed more than just sports to occupy my time.
For me, the best part of the 4-H year was when we had a club meeting to choose our projects. We would get a project catalog, and I would pour over it like the Sears or Fleet Farm Christmas catalogs.
There were so many things I wanted to do…drawing and painting, dog obedience, photography, cake decorating, shooting sports, rabbit, leadership/citizenship, ceramics, models, horse. I had that catalog highlighted and marked up with things that brought me joy or that I thought would be fun. My parents kept urging me to “pick a few” because you don’t want to “get burned out”.
I never understood how 4-H and burned out could even be put in the same sentence. I bled green. 4-H had become part of my life. Traveling to shoots for shooting sports over the summer, going to club meetings, leader’s council meetings, club volleyball tournaments, club softball tournaments, leadership conferences, Citizenship Washington Focus, and so very much more.
I participated in volleyball, track, and forensics in high school, but it was the relationships I made and activities I participated in that made 4-H outshine the school programs. I had such a passion for 4-H in high school that when I went to college, I tried to start a 4-H club at my university.
Even though the 4-H college club did not take off, I was a volunteer in the county of my university. I volunteered there for three years and paused during the final part of my degree due to an intensive workload.
A few years later, I went back to volunteering because I wanted to give back to the organization that gave me friendships, freedom, and success. Volunteering was fun practice for me as a teacher because I could make a difference in a 4-H youth.
No matter the project, a 4-H’er attends because they want to learn more, do more, and feel successful. That is exactly what I did as a volunteer. I helped youth learn more, do more, and feel successful. Knowing that I shared my expertise with a variety of youth gives me purpose and glee in life.
I was a 4-H’er, a volunteer, and today I am a 4-H educator in Nicollet County, a county that closely resembles my home of Pierce County, Wisconsin. I still bleed green.