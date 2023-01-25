Since 4‐H began more than 100 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization. The 4‐H idea is simple: “4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.” So much has changed in a century, but today’s 4-H focuses on youth developing their own pathway guided by adult mentors.

Michelle Wicks, 4-H Extension Educator, Nicollet County.

