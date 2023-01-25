Since 4‐H began more than 100 years ago, it has become the nation’s largest youth development organization. The 4‐H idea is simple: “4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime.” So much has changed in a century, but today’s 4-H focuses on youth developing their own pathway guided by adult mentors.
In the early 1900’s, 4-H clubs sprouted up all over the county to enhance the culture of each area. Men, women, farmers of all races and youth wanted to improve what mattered most in their communities, which at the time, was predominantly agriculture. Researchers discovered that the farming community did not readily accept new developments on university campuses, but found that young people would experiment with these new ideas and share their experiences with adults. Building community clubs to help with agricultural challenges was a first step toward youth learning more about—and leading—the agricultural industries in their community.
Today, 4‐H serves youth in rural, urban and suburban communities in every state. 4‐H’ers are tackling the nation’s top issues, from global food security, climate change and sustainable energy to childhood obesity and food safety.
4‐H out-of-school programming, in-school enrichment programs, community clubs and camps offer a wide variety of opportunities. For example, STEM activities from agricultural and animal sciences to rocketry, robotics and computer science, improve the nation’s ability to compete in key scientific fields and take on the leading challenges of the 21st century.
4-H also focuses on civic engagement and leadership. In these programs, 4-H empowers young people to be well-informed citizens who are actively engaged in their communities and world. Youth develop skills in decision-making, community service, critical thinking, confidence, artistic expression, compassion, communication skills, writing and personal development. These skills are in high demand from employers across the nation.
There is something for everyone in 4-H. I want to hear what inspires your youth and what inspires you to volunteer in 4-H. Call Michelle Wicks at 507-934-7831 to share your inspiration and get more information about 4-H.