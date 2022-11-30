The time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is a festive and joyous time with work parties, family gatherings, and celebrations with friends. Unfortunately, with the increase in festivities, the number of impaired driving-related incidents increase during this timeframe.
December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. While many think of alcohol as the only impairment, other substances – both legal and illegal – can also impair a person’s ability to drive. Substances such as gummies containing THC, marijuana, methamphetamines, opioids, and even some over the counter medications such as cold and flu medications can affect a person’s reaction times and ability to drive.
Even with all the education surrounding impaired driving, people continue to drive under the influence. In 2020 alone, statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that 11,654 people were killed nationwide in motor vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver; and one person was killed every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash.
The cost of a Driving While Impaired (DWI) conviction can be great – upwards of $10,000 or more in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost work opportunities, higher insurance rates, and other costs. A DWI conviction could also result in lost driving privileges, special vehicle license plates or “whiskey plates”, having to use an Ignition Interlock system (requiring a driver to blow into a device to start their car), the loss or forfeiture of the vehicle, and potential jail or prison time. An impaired driver can serve time in jail when first arrested, and again after sentencing. If the driver is arrested on a weekend or holiday, the individual could spend the weekend and holiday in jail before being seen by a judge. But the financial costs are immaterial if the decision to drive under the influence leads to a crash that hurts or kills someone. Do not be the reason someone has their lasts with a friend or family member.
There are no “shortcuts” to sobering up faster. Coffee cannot rid the alcohol from your system. Eating before or while you are drinking may affect how much alcohol your body absorbs, but does not help you sober up after the alcohol has been absorbed by your bloodstream. Only time will help you sober up after alcohol has been absorbed by your bloodstream.
The consequences of impaired driving are 100% preventable. If you feel different, you drive different. Period. Before going out, have conversations with your family or friends about who will be the designated driver; or plan to take an Uber, Lyft, cab, or other ride service home. If you see a suspected impaired driver on the road, call the local law enforcement agency or 911. If you have a friend or family member who is about to drive when they are impaired, take their keys away and arrange for a safe way to get them home. While they may be mad at you initially, they and their family will thank you later. We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season.
Michelle Zehnder Fischer is the Nicollet County attorney. Bonnie Petersen is the Nicollet County victim and witness coordinator.