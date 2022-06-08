While no one person or population has gone unaffected by COVID, the elderly population was affected particularly hard. They were asked to isolate themselves for a longer period of time because they are most at risk of getting gravely sick or dying from COVID. The assisted living and nursing home facilities were hit especially hard, experiencing lockdowns that prevented friends and family from visiting their loved ones and friends for extended periods of time.
Humans are social beings. Unfortunately, social isolation puts the elderly at greater risk for elder abuse. June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, an opportunity to raise awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes that increase elder abuse and neglect.
The United States Department of Justice defines elder abuse as “any intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult.” Elder abuse includes physical abuse, psychological abuse, financial exploitation, neglect and abandonment, and sexual abuse. Approximately one in 10 individuals aged 60 or older have experienced abuse.
Elder abuse is committed by both strangers and individuals the victim knows and trusts such as family members, friends, neighbors, or other acquaintances. According to the Elder Justice Initiative, elder abuse is often called the “hidden abuse” because people do not recognize that abuse is happening. People may ignore signs of elder abuse, instead attributing what they see to the victim’s age or their disease process of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. For abuse committed by an adult child or grandchild, people may find it hard to believe that the family member would be capable of inflicting the abuse. In cases of financial exploitation, people may not see it as a criminal matter, rather believing that it is a civil matter best handled in the family unit.
Elder abuse victims may also be hesitant to report the abuse for many reasons. They may fear retaliation from their abuser, including isolation. They may fear they will lose their independence. If the victim is being financially exploited, they may feel an obligation to provide financial support to their abuser, especially if the abuser is a child or grandchild. The reasons victims do not report are complex and increase the likelihood that the abuse remains hidden.
Everyone can help prevent elder abuse by recognizing the signs of elder abuse. Some signs include:
• Unpaid bills when the individual should have enough money to cover their living expenses
• Unusual bank withdrawals
• Changes in personality or demeanor (withdrawn, depressed, or angry)
• Unexplained bruises or injuries
• Changes in hygiene or appearance (suddenly appear malnourished, dirty, or unkempt)
• Missing valuables (jewelry, coins, mementos)
• Sudden changes to wills, names being added to accounts, or a change in beneficiaries on retirement accounts or insurance policies
• Unexpected new friends
• Missing medication or medication not being filled
• Caregivers refusing to allow the individual to see other people
• Home suddenly in disrepair
• Sudden avoidance or fearfulness when seeing others
• Statements of abuse by the elder
We all have a part to play in protecting our elderly friends and loved ones from abuse. Prevent isolation by calling or visiting friends or loved ones regularly. Volunteer to be a friendly visitor at a nursing home or to a homebound older person in the community. Learn the signs of elder abuse and neglect.
If you suspect a friend or loved one is a victim of elder abuse, call the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) at 1-844-880-1574. If you believe your friend or loved one is in immediate danger, call 911. Contact Nicollet County Health and Human Services at 507-934-8559 for additional resources and services. Through careful observation, keeping the lines of communication open, and listening, we can protect our friends and loved ones from elder abuse.