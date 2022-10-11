Mid-week October, we traveled to Sioux Falls
South Dakota; the main objective? Go to confession. No, not to a priest or minister, rather two Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This shriving was a backlog, a secret kept mum for a number of years. You see, the nuns lived in a rental in mid-Le Sueur.
They loved to garden, Sister Michelle, peonies; Sister Kay, roses. Once upon a day, however, a broad-leafed vine slithered out from next to their front portico. It grew, and grew, and grew until it spilled out onto the front lawn, thence began to blossom. From huge yellow blooms came tan oblong vegetables, Butternut Squash.
The Sisters had not planted them, but those green vines were very productive and the Sisters gave many away to all they knew. What they didn’t realize was that we kept replacing picked squash with the same species from a local store. Each year since then, without planting seeds, melons emerged, then this year, 2022, pumpkins.
If one does not nip the pumpkin vines, they attempt to grow up the steps and into the first-floor apartment, leaving nice orange pumpkins on steps and porch, without planting the seeds. Now we’ve confessed our ‘trick’ on the nuns, hoping they forgive us.
Have you shared your favorite Halloween story with others, children, friends, associates? Here’s one for you. On the Straub farm was an old house going back to the late eighteen hundreds. Eight of twelve children grew to adulthood in the home; but the building wore out…not before renters lived there. One of the renters was rushed to a hospital where she and her unborn child both died during childbirth. We were never informed as to where either was buried, but over the years, in the earthen floor of the decaying home, a long depression next to a smaller indentation developed in the earth. Lots of stories of ghosts and vacuous spirits floated about the ‘graves’ in the basement, until a fearless party decided to dig for the bodies on a spooky Halloween night.
Picture a shivering group gathered in the basement; a frigid full moon shone through gaps in the old basement walls. Strange groans and weird sounds emanated from without the rattling abode. Bats busied themselves floating about in trees surrounding the shell of the home. And then…yes, you guessed it. We struck…nothing, absolutely nothing. All that remained were two grave-sized earthen holes. For years since that time, eerie vaporous images have appeared, especially around Halloween, causing youngsters to beware of “The Old House” and its strange inhabitants in nearby willows.
Perhaps our dislike of Halloween goes back to an encounter with a witch. ‘Twas another Halloween, we were visiting Grandma’s house slavering over homemade fudge. Came a knock upon Gram’s entry, we opened the door and were sent shrieking and scampering as an ugly witch stepped into the kitchen. Turned out to be a mischievous aunt who loved to play tricks on unwary children. Eighty years later that frightening incident continues to send chills down one’s back on Hallowed Eve.
Barbara’s elderly aunt, Irene, who established the Hilltop Store on Fourth Street in Le Sueur (a very generous lady), was known to treat youngsters and not so youngsters. But on Halloween, she would turn off all the lights in her home, retreat to the basement, and crack black walnuts from a large tree in her front yard, using a huge rock and steel hammer. This was Aunt
Irene’s method of ‘shutting out’ the tricksters up and down the avenue. Each November, we received a delicious treat of walnut meats for our birthdays, while adults delighted in angel food cake with custard/walnut filling.
As for us “farmees,” tricks or treats was out of the
question. You just didn’t go to Le Sueur to walk up and down the streets to homes of unknown parties asking for a dole. Besides, dim street-lighting and spooky characters kept us home in the hills. Do take time to share with others your Halloween experiences, the scarier the better.