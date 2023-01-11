Once again, our motto remains, “In nature, expect the unexpected.”
This holds true in the reports of American robins which have surfaced all autumn and into the present day. In fact, we’ve had more robin reports this winter than we had in mid and late summer 2022. Odd.
This phenomena resurfaced during the annual (26 years) NEY Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 17. Fifty-four citizen scientists counted (within 7.5 miles of the Ney Center) 43 species of birds — among those, 244 robins.
Since that time, citizens in Le Sueur, St. Peter, Le Center and other boroughs, wherein large numbers of flowering crab trees have been planted (non-native trees), have encountered scores of robins (also known as ‘blushes’ or ‘rounds’ or flocks).
Two different local citizens phoned recently to report “large flocks of robin-like birds” singing of mornings in Le Sueur. Friends, they are and were robins.
Tracking the birds at sunset from Jan. 1 on for just a half hour has revealed flocks, large and small, beyond belief. Our first round included over 5,000 robins settling in for the night to a small coniferous forest — their safety net. Since then, over 3,000 per evening have dropped into the little refuge. Lest you doubt our veracity, a policeman and other witnesses have perceived the spectacle with us.
Meanwhile, the snow cloaks the earth, a seemingly frozen block. Underneath those frozen white layers, much activity is present. Prairie voles are churning their way through grasses, eating seeds as they go. Should they encounter an apple, plum or cherry sapling, they will eat the bark in a circle around the tree, thus “girdling” the tree, cutting off the life-juice, sap, leading to the death of the tree.
Mice of several species are burrowing under deep snow, again, searching for seeds and the storage bins of chipmunks. Often mice will make the mistake of getting close to the surface of the snow, owls and foxes listen for the tiny scratching, and a welcome meal is ready and waiting.
For us nature observers, the most interesting furry critter deep under the snow, or entering the homes of people, are members of the shrew family. Minnesota has six species, the most common being the Northern Short-tailed shrew. In the past few weeks, three home owners have reported catching the mouse-like aggressive and venomous mammals in mouse traps in their cellars or basements.
The wee beasts search for spiders and other insects in moist, warm pockets in readers’ cellars, basements. Shrews are known as insectivorous, but will take on small mammals. When the going gets tough, they will eat mice the homeowner has left in mousetraps! Tit for tat! In summary, the ‘dead sea’ of snow has lots of activity within its seemingly docile drifts.
Along with the excitement over the presence of multitudes of robins in the LeSueur area, more than 15 LeSueur area residents took part in the annual NEY Christmas Bird Count (26 th year of participation in 2022.) Fifteen LeSueur families (of a total or 54 observers surrounding the NEY Center) espied unexpected avian species, including mourning doves, collared doves, trumpeter swans and yellow-shafted flickers.
The most common birds seen were the house sparrows of course, (491,) but they were followed by juncos, 409; rock doves (common pigeons;) 384; Canada geese, 267; European starlings, 264; American robins, 244; wild turkeys, 180; black capped chickadees, 154; bluejays, 141; Northern cardinals, 128; Total birds counted, 3,713; total species, 43.
A long winter lies ahead. Wildlife could experience a serious die-off should the current weather prevail. Bird-seed scattered about or in feeders may prove a savior to the creatures which share Planet Earth. Think about it, then act.
Plenteous kudos to those folks who took time to participate in the 2022 CBC. You are appreciated for your time and interest. Thank you, one and all.