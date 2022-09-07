The merry month of May is an exciting month for birders, with brilliant colors of newly arriving spring birds. Late summer yields some real ‘highs’ among bird watchers and naturalists.
One species in particular ‘rings our bells,’ as we’ve been collecting data on the lowly chimney swift for over ten years. The smudge-gray birds, sometimes mistaken for swallows or bats, are a real concern as to the toll summer temperature highs have taken on nesting parents in beastly hot chimneys. When it’s nigh 100 degrees Fahrenheit on the streets, what temps might be in brick chimneys for wee swifts?
Historically, chimney swifts nested from May through August in hollow trees from east of the Rock Mountains westward to the Atlantic Coast and as far north as Canada. When hollow trees were utilized for homes, train ties and steamboat/train propulsion, the swifts took advantage of chimneys in homes and factories, as chimneys were vacant during the season that swifts nested.
Chimney swifts can be identified by their charcoal bodies and pale gray throats, and are often mistaken for swallows as they swoop through the air, dawn to dusk, collecting flying insects such as mosquitoes, flies, winged ants, etc. Arriving in Le Sueur and Nicollet County areas in late April, they nest, raise their families, then migrate south beginning in August and continuing through September. Much of their stay depends upon the insect population.
With their claw-like feet and stiff bristles on their tails, swifts are able to cling to rough surfaces inside chimneys — building their stick nest therein, glued together with saliva — bird spit. Our area has been an ideal environment for the charcoal colored flyers, but due to many older non-capped structures being razed and new homes being ‘capped,’ plus air-borne chemicals affecting insect populations, numbers of these nifty birds have dropped precipitously. Remember, their final destination for the winter is Chile and Peru, the Amazon Basin in South America.
The bright spot in all of this is that false chimneys are being built to accommodate ‘swift’ needs. One such structure may be found at the Ney Center in Le Sueur County, behind the red barn. Eight swifts were counted above the false chimney Aug. 27 — parents and youngsters. The little bug-eaters’ parents lay two through seven eggs, just one family per year, and when we consider the heat inside old brick buildings during the summer of 2022, one wonders as to the number of survivors.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, 228 swifts descended the brick chimney of our designated former school building, now housing apartments, from 8:00 until 8:10. This compares to 1125 swifts in 2021; 1190 in 2020, and 450 in 2019. In fact, 2020’s total at the former school was the highest number for any night that entire year from Aug. 1 to Sept. 20. Let’s not panic, the best counts may be yet to come.
Observing the ‘home for the night’ behavior of swifts is enthralling. Circling the designated chimney at sunset, chittering, chattering swirling birds will begin to drop into the maws of the edifice. More and more will come and, in 10-12 minutes, the ‘black tornado’ becomes a bird hotel for the night. While swifts are in the chimneys, the bat species are out, searching for the same food source: insects. More information may be provided by reaching 507.665.2658.
Monarch butterfly migration is well on its way. Depending upon where you live, you may observe the majestic insects gathering on trees bordering meadows just at nightfall. In our case, we consider ourselves fortunate if we observe one monarch per day where, once upon a time, they graced the sky and gathered nectar for the long journey to Mexico from dawn to dusk, depending upon the temperature. Those days may be gone, as many consider the beauties ‘endangered,’ although some reports indicate the creatures to have had a productive summer. The debate continues, while data will eventually tell for whom the bell tolls. Eyes on the skies.