What our avian friends lost time returning from southern winter vacations, they’ve made up for their absence since May 3.
Fortunately, there was a full moon weekend. Otherwise, one would find feathers covering the earth like snow — a result of bird collisions (just kidding). One major source, Cornell Lab and associates, using weather and bird surveillance radar technology, estimated 179.1 million migrating sets of feathers gracing the moonlit night of May 7 (that is not a typing error; 179.1 million birds). Should one have bird sighting tendencies or addictions, hook yourself onto Cornell Lab for some extraordinary data. What we’re finding is that birds of a feather return together, dependent upon weather.
Consider: Wednesday, May 3, while kibitizing with Vern Bienfang, long time poultry raiser, as to his vast collection of sundry poultry and their ‘settling down’ on nests, a sudden swish of blackish birds swept across his yard. Thinking that grackles were after free meals of poultry treats,, we paid little attention until one of the birds swept into a mud nest placed under the eaves of Vern’s neat brick home. The mud nest had survived the winter due to its placement. Next, a small flock of barn swallows swished by and one alit on a well-preserved roof eave nest as if she owned it! Seems that she did. Within two days after the sighting, swallows were observed again.
This time they carried wet earth in their beaks. Vern was observing house refurbishing in action! Vern and many others appreciate swallows, in that they pick up chicken, duck, turkey, etc. feathers to make soft cradles in their mud nests. They are also voracious insect eaters.
To top the story off, Tyrone Township’s Joe Doherty made contact on May 3rd to report that barn swallows had returned to the comfort of his sheep barn. Tradition holds that every April 26, similar to the famous swallows of Capistrano in California, Joe and Ellie’s swallows return. However, not this year. The swallows returned a week late this spring. The ‘barnies’ had returned to both farm summer settings nearly the same hour of the same day.
Which underscores the premise that many of your backyard birds are the same little aviators from the previous year. Consider the hazards of their lengthy journeys. Mind-boggling to say the very least. Records of exciting observations began pouring in like gentle raindrops May 4. The first hummingbird discovery came from the Darrell and Marge Amberson, Le Sueur County residents. From that date on, no hummer’s appearance has been safe from watchful eyes, and there have been many.
We wish that the parasitic brown-headed cowbird reports were less. Two weeks ago, a Le Sueurite stopped Swanee, our low-flying Ford. The eager householder wished to show us a curious nest on the window-sill of his abode. In the very carefully construction of grasses lay three blue eggs, those of a house finch. However, nestled next to the precious finch eggs was a lone speckled egg, dynamite for bird futures. That egg, which will hatch before the blue eggs, unbeknown to mom finch, will become a little monster, thrusting the blue eggs out of the nest. When wee one bounces to the earth, mother finch will feed it until the grown cowbird is able to fly away…to its own kind…cowbirds, leaving mom finch puzzled and childless.
We’ve received many wonderful bird reports from all parts of Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Scott counties the past few days, but a report and photo by a pair of Le Sueur County residents was most exciting. A single female Western tanager dropped by their grape jelly feeder. This stranger was way off course, belonging in western states and Canada. Perhaps she took a right turn in Iowa and ended up in mid-Minnesota. Our advice is, when checking bird feeding stations, take nothing for granted.