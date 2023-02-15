Stephanie Kvas

"My heel is killing me," is undoubtedly one of the most common sentences uttered in podiatry offices worldwide. Heel pain can range from slightly uncomfortable to utterly debilitating. Most often, it's caused by plantar fasciitis.

 Stephanie Kvas, D.P.M., Podiatry, Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments