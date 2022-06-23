As we take a few more trips around the sun, we may notice some signs that our skin is getting older. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, an estimated 90 percent of skin aging is actually caused by the sun.
Many signs of aging are harmless – age spots, skin tags and wrinkles. Unfortunately, skin cancer is not harmless, and 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. People of all skin color can develop skin cancer, but people with fair skin and freckles are at a higher risk.
Now for the good news. Studies show that people who use sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 15 or higher daily have 24 percent less skin aging than those who do not use sunscreen daily. And sun exposure is cumulative throughout your life. That means it’s never too late to start wearing sunscreen and limiting exposure to the sun.
Here’s how to take care of your skin.
Choose it and Use It. Choose an SPF 30, or higher, broad spectrum sunscreen that protects the skin from UVA and UVB rays which cause skin cancer. Reapply every 2 hours, more often if you are sweating or swimming. Lotions provide better coverage than sprays. Don’t forget the tops of your hands, feet and ears! To protect your lips, use a lip balm with SPF 15+.
Lessen sun time. The sun’s rays are strongest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Try to avoid working and playing outside during the peak times if possible. If you are outside, wear a hat that shades the face, neck and ears, wear sun glasses and find some shade. Or put up beach umbrellas and canopies.
Watch for signs of skin cancer. While skin cancer is very common, it’s also very curable when found and treated early. The first two types of skin cancer – basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma – grow slowly and rarely spread to other parts of the body. Pay attention to changes in your skin – a new blemish or mole, a sore that doesn’t heal, or a change in an existing mole. These cancers are usually found on the head, face, neck, hands and arms, skin that’s most often exposed to the sun.
Know your ABCDEs. This is an easy way to remember the signs of melanoma, the most dangerous, but least common, type of skin cancer.
A = Asymmetry (one half of the growth looks different from the other half)
B = Borders that are irregular
C = Color changes or more than one color
D = Diameter greater than the size of a pencil eraser
E = Evolving; this means the growth changes in size, shape, symptoms (itching, tenderness), surface (especially bleeding), or shades of color
Check it out. If you notice any of these signs or something just doesn’t look right, contact a dermatologist or your primary care provider right away. Early detection and treatment is best!
Have a good summer.