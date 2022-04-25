Spring has sprung, even though the gloomy weather we’ve experienced lately doesn’t feel like it. Many gardeners are eager to get into their yards and gardens to start on the list of chores they want to accomplish before spring planting. A question I frequently get asked is how and when fertilizer should be applied. This is a difficult question to answer without having information about the soils in the yard or garden. To save time and money this year, consider these guidelines when amending your soil.
Now is a great time to have your soil tested. As soon as your soil dries up, you can collect samples in your yard and garden for a soil test. Soils contain the nutrients and minerals necessary for your plants to grow. Over time, these essential elements can become imbalanced or depleted. Taking a soil test can allow you to learn what nutrients are available to your plants. The soil test will provide you with a fertilizer recommendation, helping you to avoid applying too much fertilizer. Using only the fertilizer you need will save you money, keep your plants healthy, and keep excess nutrients from getting into the environment.
My advice is to do several tests, one in the front yard and another in the back. A third test would be garden areas where you are growing flowers or vegetables. Taking a soil test every five years is adequate, unless you notice nutrient problems develop in areas.
When collecting soil to be sent in for testing, you want to make sure your sample is representative of your growing area of interest. Use a garden trowel, spade, sampling tube, or soil auger to take the sample at the sampling depth. Place the soil sample into a clean bucket or pan. Repeat sampling in five or six spots within the chosen area. Mix soil well to make a composite sample and send it into the laboratory. The University of Minnesota has its own lab and offers soil testing resources. Soil testing sample bags and information can be found at your local Extension office.
If you aren’t interested in having your soil tested this year, there are a few things you can do to improve the health and fertility of your soil. Adding compost to your garden is a great start. Compost contains organic matter which can increase soil nitrogen, lightens heavy clay soil, and increases water holding capacity in sandy soils. If you don’t have access to compost, you may consider using peat moss or composted manure to improve your soil. Once your soil bed is prepared, you are ready to plant. Your garden, rich in nutrients and minerals, will give your plants a great start.
And as always, if you have any questions, you can contact me at the Extension office at 507-934-7828 or sever575@umn.edu.