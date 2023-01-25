Have you ever wondered how Nicollet County towns got their names?
Norseland and New Sweden, of course, were named by the Norwegian and Swedish immigrants settling there, and St. George, named after the many German settlers named George and not for Saint George. But, what about the others?
St. Peter: It was named after the Saint Pierre Riviere, as the French explorers called the Minnesota River. There was a time when St. Peter was called Rock Bend. A limestone ledge forced a bend in the river here, hence its name. The Rock Bend Folk Festival carries on this name.
Traverse: Where County Road 15 crossed or “traversed” the now abandoned Winona and St. Peter Railroad is Traverse, not to be confused with Traverse des Sioux.
Bernadotte: The name was chosen to honor King Charles XIV of the then united Sweden and Norway. Count Folke Bernadotte paid a visit to the town in 1933.
Klossner: The town is located at the junction of the Fort Road and State Hwy. 15. It was founded and named for Jacob Klossner, one of the first settlers. It has had two distinctions. First, for years it had the largest creamery in the county. Second, the Klossner Bank, founded in 1919, was one of the longest serving banks in the state.
Nicollet: It was named after the geographer Joseph Nicollet. He and his crew were making a map of the Upper Midwest in 1838. They likely passed through what is now the town on their way to have lunch at Chief Sleepy Eyes’ village on Mde Maga Tankaota (Swan Lake). Nicollet’s journal records that the chief’s mother prepared a roast duck (or was it a swan?) with all the trimmings.
Courtland: It was formerly known as Hilo, like the one in Hawaii. How’s that possible? In 1858, when the Post Office was established, its name was changed to Courtland — the New York city where an early settler and business owner was from.
Lafayette: It was named after Lafayette, General Washington’s ally in the American Revolution. Its Post Office was established in 1859, but it did not become a trading center until the railroad was completed in 1895. A fire in 1908 destroyed most of the businesses, a catastrophic event that took many years to recover.
Oshawa and North Star: Oshawa, (meaning, “across the river” in the Dakota language), was a grain depot on the Winona and St. Peter railroad. A fire burned its store and creamery and, instead of rebuilding, they moved to a nearby location at the junction of State Hwy. 99 and County Road 13. It was renamed North Star for the new creamery.
North Mankato: Mankato, or more correctly, Mahato in Dakota, takes its name from the bluish green clay found along the banks of what is now the Blue Earth River. The clay was used by the Dakota to make pottery and as a body paint, a sign of peace.
So, what’s in a name? I hope this brief history helps.