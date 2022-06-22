Not long ago, the St. Peter Community Center (SPCC) presented a program on “The Welsh in Blue Earth County.” A number of Welsh communities were established there, including Cambria, the hometown of St. Peter resident Ellis Jones, the former President of the Welsh North American Association.
While it was certainly the case that Blue Earth County, especially along the Minnesota River, was heavily settled by the Welsh, there were other early Welsh settlements in the area. One was in Le Sueur County near Ottawa. There was also one in Nicollet County.
The land just north of the Minnesota River, called the Judson Bottomlands, must have looked quite impressive to the early Welsh settlers. Here was a favorable place to farm with rich soil and nearby timber for building houses, fences and firewood. But something else proved to be just as valuable for settlement and that was a power source to grind the grain and mill the timber.
And, eureka, they found it; a waterfall on a creek which flows into the Minnesota River. The Welsh settlers staked a claim to it in 1852. A planned Welsh village called Eureka, for obvious reasons, was surveyed and platted in 1853.The town was to have lots and streets 80 feet in width, except Main and State Streets which were to be 100 feet wide.
Four squares were planned; Dakota Square, named for the Native American people living around there, Capitol Square, Washington Square, and a Public Square. There was a Falls Street and Mill Reservation site on the plat. Of course, the nearby waterfall supplied the power for the mill.
Today, there is nothing left of the town; not even the remains of house foundations or the mill. It failed to attract enough settlers, except for a H. Caywood, the sole occupant of the town. Later attempts to revive the settlement did not materialize. Its isolation on the north side of the Minnesota River, away from the numerous Welsh settlements on the south side of the river in Blue Earth County, may have led to its demise.
But the waterfall is still there. It is on Brown’s Creek, a stream with its origin at Swan Lake. For the last 30 years or so the DNR has used the creek as the outlet to maintain the water level of Swan Lake. So, even in dry periods when other falls have just a trickle of water, this one is flowing like a torrent.( see photo)
To see it, visit the Rick and Terri Brown farm. Before you cross the Minnesota River at the bridge near Judson, Minnesota on Nicollet County Hwy 23, turn right onto the gravel road. The Brown farmstead is the first farm on the right. Rick and Terri would be pleased to have you see the waterfall; please ask permission. The falls are a short walk behind the old red barn; just be sure to close the gate and watch where you step.