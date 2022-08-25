St. Peter prides itself on its history. And rightfully so. It was almost our state’s capital. It was home base for five Minnesota governors.
But did you know that it also has a Historic District? It is the downtown mainly, along Minnesota Avenue between Broadway and Grace streets.
In 1989, the city created the Historic Preservation Commission. Its charge was to preserve and maintain the historic character of the downtown’s 40 or so buildings constructed in the late 19th and early 20th century To do this, a number of them were placed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation. To qualify, a building had to have either a distinctive architectural style or be associated with an event or person tied to the history of the town.
Then, to help insure its preservation, any changes in the exterior of the building such as signage, paint color, structural repairs, etc. would be reviewed by the Preservation Commission. The city has thus maintained some impressive historic buildings. I’m sure you would agree. Here are just some of them.
Nicollet House (Hotel)
The Nicollet House is the most well known. It is three stories built in 1873. It has the word “NICOLLET” on top, just so travelers would know it, I guess. It’s balcony was the stage for a campaign speech by Wm. Jennings Bryan when he was running for President.
Also, some believe that the James Gang stayed there the night before they rode to rob the bank in Northfield. It’s thought they bellied up to the hotel’s bar much of the night, which led to the disaster for them the next day.
Arrow Companies office
Across the street from the Nicollet House is a building that is tucked in from Minnesota Avenue. It is an office now, built in the Art Deco style. It was formerly Stensby’s Cleaners. But before that, can you guess its use? It was Haugdahl’s Gas Station.
Nicollet County Bank
This old bank building on the corner of Nassau and Minnesota Avenue is in the Queen Anne style, with a distinctive onion dome on top. Now, it is principally Erberts and Gerbert’s.
But the basement was the former Lesner’s Barbershop, now Nate’s. According to Russ Wille, former St. Peter community development director, it may be the second oldest continuously operating barbershop in the state.
First National Bank
Across Minnesota Avenue is the other famous bank in town; First National. It was built in what is called the Neo-classical style. The use of tall columns was made to resemble a Greek Temple, a model of stability and strength; qualities that a good bank should have. With Godfather’s Pizza’s departure, let’s hope the next business can last a long time.
Embassy Bar and St. Peter Herald
These two buildings, both built of Kasota stone, are in the Federalist style; with a rectangular shape and symmetrically placed windows and center door. The style is simplistic and practical; fitting for what a small town bar and newspaper should do; i.e,.serve the customers something straight with no frills.