...POTENT WINTER STORM CONTINUES THIS MORNING...
.Snowfall will continue through late this morning, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected through
sunrise. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is
expected through late morning. Total snow accumulations will range
from 10 to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to
east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota
and into west central Wisconsin.
Through late this morning, a Blizzard Warning remains in effect
for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35, with a
Winter Storm Warning north of Interstate 94 and east of
Interstate 35. Fresh and falling snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind speeds over
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches through late this morning. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
February is Black History Month. I was taken aback (that’s putting it mildly) to learn from the book, “Northern Slave Black Dakota” by Walt Bachman, that there were slaves in Nicollet County in the 1850s. These slaves, however, were not like the field hands picking cotton in the Deep South but rather were a part of Fort Ridgely’s personnel.
I know. It’s hard to believe. Here’s how it came about.
As most of you know, Fort Ridgely was an important frontier military post in the westernmost corner of Nicollet County. After the signing of the Treaty of Traverse des Sioux, Minnesota’s Territorial representative, Henry Sibley lobbied Congress to build a military outpost to protect settlers from possible Native American attack.
Lieutenant Col. Francis Lee moved from Fort Snelling to take command of the fort in 1854. He brought his two slaves, Jenny and Joe, with him. These were not his employed domestic servants, but rather African Americans held in bondage. By the time his tour of duty was over, Lee, the highest-ranking army officer in Minnesota, claimed thirteen slaves on government pay vouchers.
He was not the only military slave-holder. At least two other soldiers at Fort Ridgely filed pay vouchers for their slaves, Although slavery had been unlawful in Minnesota, officers of the U.S. Army frequently and flagrantly violated anti-slavery laws.
Not only did they have the service and value of slaves, but, their pay was increased according to the number of slaves they owned. There is no record of any military officer ever punished for slave-holding in Minnesota.
One very unusual case is that of a slave named Joseph Godfrey. He was born in Mendota, Minnesota to a French Canadian father and an African American mother. who was a slave in the family of the prominent fur trader Alexis Bailley. By his own account, he was separated from his mother at the age of five when she was sold.
Joseph was kept in bondage to the Bailley family. Although little is known about this period of his life, we do know that at some point he became a runaway slave. He sought refuge at a nearby Dakota village. Later, he married a Dakota woman and they lived on the Lower Sioux Reservation. Over the years, he became fluent in the Dakota language and assumed the character of a Dakota man.
The U.S. Dakota War in 1862 was a challenging time for Godfrey. If he was captured by the soldiers at nearby Fort Ridgely, he would be taken away from his family and once more be a fugitive slave. Under this circumstance, he donned war paint and joined the Dakota warriors in battle. Although he stood trial at the end of the War he was not one of the 38 to be hanged.
Like so many Native Americans he was banished to western reservations to live out his life, not as a slave, but as a Black Dakota.
Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.