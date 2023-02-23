February is Black History Month. I was taken aback (that’s putting it mildly) to learn from the book, “Northern Slave Black Dakota” by Walt Bachman, that there were slaves in Nicollet County in the 1850s. These slaves, however, were not like the field hands picking cotton in the Deep South but rather were a part of Fort Ridgely’s personnel.

Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments