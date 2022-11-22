Painter Pants T-Shirt

Have you ever worn painter pants? Maybe you’ve never heard of them. Designed as durable mens’ wear, painter pants have been sold by makers of work clothes such as Dickies, since the 1920s.

Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.

