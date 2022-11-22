Have you ever worn painter pants? Maybe you’ve never heard of them. Designed as durable mens’ wear, painter pants have been sold by makers of work clothes such as Dickies, since the 1920s.
Made of heavy white canvas with heavily stitched seams, painter pants were distinguished by their pockets; some roomy enough to hold brushes and rags, others small enough to keep a putty knife or screwdriver close at hand. They also had a hammer loop; a fabric strap sized to hold the handle of a hammer, sewn on the right-hand leg seam.
You never see the Gustavus paint crew without them on.They grew so popular that not just painters bought them,They became many carpenter’s standard wear as well. They also were discovered in the 1970s and became a fashion item by those who never held a paint brush or a hammer.
They just looked good. Would you believe that one of the Midwests’ largest painter pants manufacturers had their factory in St.Peter. It was the Johnson Uniform Company and was located at the site of the old city hall on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Broadway.
The factory occupied a building that was called the C.A. Johnson Business block near the Nicollet Hotel. It was erected in 1902 and still contains a number of business establishments, including Cornerstone Wellness Center, Nicollet Plaza, and the Great Wall Chinese restaurant. I remember it as being on the top floors of the old Red Owl grocery store.
The building had three-stories and was thirty-four feet in width by one hundred and fifty-two feet in length. Sewing machines were lined up in rows. It employed 60 persons, mostly women, while 50 more worked at their branch establishment at New Ulm. In 1910 business increased when the sewing machines could be run by means of electricity.The factory later added an automatic sprinkler system which greatly reduced insurance rates.
In addition to painter pants the factory turned out quantities of heavy duty men’s denim overalls. It sold its products primarily throughout the states of North and South Dakota, Minnesota and northern Iowa.They supplied retailers with their clothing.
One of their big buyers was Sears and Roebuck, They also had at one time five traveling salesmen. They also sold underwear, suspenders, hosiery and embroidery. The factory was one of the biggest in the city’s history. Johnson Park and Swimming Pool on the north end of town was named after the company’s founder.
Scott Dobie of Nutter Clothing thinks the factory closed around 1976. His store acquired an embroidery machine, a huge pair of scissors for cutting denim, a device to locate pockets on pants, and a pair of work overalls when it closed. Nutter’s donated these to the Nicollet County Historical Society. The Johnson Uniform label lives on for us to see, Scott pulled a T-shirt off the rack, which proudly displays the old brand.