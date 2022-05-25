Willie Nelson couldn’t wait to get on the road again. You’ll see he’s not the only one. The Fort Road is one of the oldest in the state. It begins in St. Peter and winds to Fort Ridgely State Park in the far western part of the county. It’s 42.5 miles long, traversing some of the finest cropland in the state and serving all but two of the county’s townships.
Fort Ridgely was the third outpost to be built in Minnesota by the U.S. government. It was completed in 1854. After the signing of the Treaty of Traverse des Sioux the Native Americans were confined to a narrow band of land along the Minnesota River.
Fearful that the loss of their ancestral homeland, plus other concerns, led the government to erect a fort to protect white settlers from any possible Native American attack. In November 1852, near the junction of the Little Rock River and the Minnesota River, Colonel Lee and Captain Dana scouted the fort’s location. The site chosen was one that would have adequate timber for building materials and grass for grazing cattle and horses.
A locational plus was that there was a nearby granite deposit for the fort’s construction.
A wagon road was needed to carry goods and supplies to it. At Traverse des Sioux, a thriving transportation business in commodities had been established by Messers Brown and Gault. They soon realized that that their businesses could flourish as a transshipment point to Fort Ridgely.
Thus, the Road to the Fort was put to this major use. It eventually became one of the main arteries of transportation in the area. It was the way to church, the way to the grain elevator, the way to school; and,earlier the way to deliver mail.
D.R. Kennedy was the Postmaster at Traverse des Sioux for some years.During that time he would deliver mail to Fort Ridgely; remember it was a distance of over 40 miles one way.He did it on foot, following the old Fort Road. Yes, you read it right: on foot.
But that's the least of his mail route walks. An account by his daughter says that he was an employee of Henry Sibley and was given the job of guarding the 1853 annuity payment to the Native Americans from St.Paul to Traverse des Sioux. These payments were part of the with money for food and other goods.
The payment was coming by steamboat, but Mr. Kennedy missed it in St.Paul. He walked to Shakopee to meet up with it and got there before the boat. Unfortunately, he missed it as well. So, you guessed it, he took off on foot again and following an “Old Indian Trail”, made it to Traverse des Sioux in plenty of time before the steamboat arrived.
On the road again with Willie and the “Walkin’ Poastmaster,” D.R.Kennedy.