The Irish have their St. Patrick’s Day. The Norwegians have their Syttende Mai. In St. Peter, the Germans ( and many others) have their Oktoberfest.

Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments