The Irish have their St. Patrick’s Day. The Norwegians have their Syttende Mai. In St. Peter, the Germans ( and many others) have their Oktoberfest.
And why not? People of German descent were the largest single foreign-born ethnic group in Minnesota from 1860 until 1905. In 1870, every fifth person in Minnesota was of German stock. I think that is quite remarkable, particularly in a state most people think of as Scandinavian.
The Northern Pacific Railway helped to advertise the state through leaflets that were distributed by agents in Germany. They claimed that “the most faithful likeness” of the old homeland that this continent could offer as a home was Minnesota. The railroad further stated that it could transport immigrants from New York to St. Paul. In this way, the railroads were able to exploit the immigrant’s need for transportation to a new land. Because of these efforts, most people who were leaving Germany had a Minnesota destination in mind.
One of these destinations were the counties along the Minnesota River Valley. Would you believe that in both 1860 and 1870 Nicollet County had more German settlers than Brown County, the home of New Ulm. In particular, Nicollet’s Courtland Township had one of the highest concentrations of Germans in the state.
An 1885 Plat Map of the township provided the name of the farm’s owner. When the name was matched with the country of birth from the Census, it showed that almost all German farmers were living next to one another. It was in fact, a German colony.
Some years ago Jeff Rettig, a Gustavus geography student, conducted interviews with several old-time residents of Courtland Township.
One was with Adaline Kretchmer. She said,“I was born in Nicollet County, the daughter of a German farmer. My grandparents made the journey from Germany to New York. From there they came to Minnesota primarily by railroad.They laid claim to a piece of land here and began farming. Although several of their children moved away, my father stayed on and ran the farm.”
She recalled that the services in her church were conducted twice every Sunday; once in German and once in English. The pastor had trouble doing the English service since he spoke German. Eventually, the entire congregation could speak English and the German service was eliminated in the 1950s, roughly 100 years after the first settlers arrived.
Although strongly tied to their language and religion. In most other aspects of life German families mixed with the county’s other ethnic communities to sell their farm products in exchange for needed goods. A shopkeeper would sell merchandise or services to a customer regardless of where they came from. Adaline said that ”the settlers had too much to worry about when they got here, so they didn’t need to make enemies with others, and that’s why everyone got along.”
So, in the same spirit, they celebrate Oktoberfest in St. Peter. Those German settlers in Nicollet County would be honored. Prost.