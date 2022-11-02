Green Lawn, near St. Peter, is the second oldest cemetery in the state.
It is familiar to some folks, as it contains the burials of soldiers killed in the Civil War. What is largely unknown is that it is also the resting of place of some early missionaries in the Minnesota River Valley, particularly those who served at Traverse des Sioux.
These include, Alexander and Lydia Huggins, John and Mary Aiton, and Thomas and Margaret Williamson. Although Stephen and Mary Riggs are not buried here they and the Williamsons’ were the most well known missionaries to this area,
Thomas S. and Lydia Williamson
Rev. Williamson was a doctor in Ohio who became a missionary to the Dakota people. He and his wife came to what was to become Minnesota in 1838. They were first assigned to the mission at Lac qui Parle.They then served at Traverse des Sioux from 1846-1852. In 1852, Thomas requested a release from his missionary service and began farming.
He is most noted for the care and counsel of the Native American men awaiting trial in Mankato for crimes committed in the Dakota/U.S. War of 1862. He is said to have walked from St.Peter to Mankato once a month providing help. He even convinced President Abraham Lincoln to issue pardons to 25 Dakota men he personally knew were not part of the War. He died in St. Peter in 1879.
Stephen and Mary Riggs
The Riggs’ were sent by the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions to help Thomas Williamson at Lac qui Parle.They worked there for five years. In 1843 they began the mission at Traverse des Sioux. The foundations of their missionary buildings are marked in the park.
Stephen is best known for his book, Mary and I, which details their 40 years of missionary activity. However, another book, Outlines of a Plan to Civilize the Dakota, which he co-authored, is very controversial. It was principally a guidebook outlining, among other goals, how to break up the Dakota way of life, particularly, their common property system. This goal was part of the miissionary movement at the time. Riggs firmly believed that the Dakota were, in his words,”in the bonds of heathenism” and it was his “mission” to break that bond. Little wonder few, if any, Dakota people are endeared to the Rev. Riggs.
I suspect that this cultural affront and others to the Dakota people was a reason Rev. Williamson left missionary work. My guess is that after almost 20 years of observing the decline of the Dakota way of life, particularly the changes wrought by the 1851 Treaty, he no longer could participate in missionary service.
To get to Green Lawn Cemetery, head west of St.Peter on Highway 22. Turn right onto County Rd 20. After 2-3 miles you are there. But, I warn you. Don’t go at night, especially on Halloween. Numerous reports say it is haunted.