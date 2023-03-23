Two events made history in St. Peter at the end of March 1998. The big tornado hit us, and, Jamila Said became the first Somali to move to town. You know about the tornado. Here is Jamila’s story.
It was about 25 years ago on a summer’s day walk that I saw four women coming up Broadway. Their heads were covered with scarves and they wore long brightly colored dresses that went down to their ankles. I had never seen women dressed like this in St. Peter.
Where did they come from? How did they get here? Somehow, I managed to strike up a conversation with them and learned they were from the country of Somalia. They were going to their ESL class. When they found out I was a teacher, they asked if I could help them learn English. I volunteered at their class the next week.
One of those women was Jamila Said. From our first class when she knew only a few words of English until today where she works at the St. Peter Public Library, I have learned about her journey from Somalia to St. Peter.
Jamila was born in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. It is a large country on the east coast of northern Africa. It has been in a state of political unrest for many years. In 1991, Civil War broke out. For safety concerns, her parents arranged for Jamila to leave the country. I recently talked to her about how she got to America and to St. Peter.
Q. Where did you first go in the United States?
A. My older sister was going to school in New York City and encouraged me to come live with her. It was my first time on an airplane. I was very excited but was worried about my family back in Somalia.
Q. How did you get to Minnesota?
A. After a few years, my sister moved to Minneapolis to start a new job and I came with her. I got married and started a family.
Q Did you like living there?
A. No. I did not like living in “the big city.” I had young children and did not feel it was a safe place for them to grow up. Friends took me to find a smaller place to live. I found it in St. Peter.
Q. Did your kids like it here ?
A. They loved it, and they were the first Somalis to graduate from St. Peter High School. That was a very happy occasion for us.
Q. How did you find a job?
A. One of the assignments at ESL was to teach us how to fill out a job application form. With help, I applied for jobs. I got hired at Gustavus as a custodian; my first job in America.
Jamila worked at Gustavus while raising her family. Later, she moved into a new house from Habitat for Humanity. Through fortitude and perseverance, from Somalia to St. Peter, Jamila has made it in America.
Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.