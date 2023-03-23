Two events made history in St. Peter at the end of March 1998. The big tornado hit us, and, Jamila Said became the first Somali to move to town. You know about the tornado. Here is Jamila’s story.

Jamila Said

Jamila Said works as an ELL paraprofessional in 2020. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.

