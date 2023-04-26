...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
.Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region
through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts
are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers.
Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from
their crest over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday morning and continue falling to 799.2 feet next
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
You see them all around town; the big rocks that are in peoples’ yards, like the one at the corner of College Ave and Washington, or by churches; like the two in front of Calvary Baptist on Jefferson. There are some very big ones lined up at the south end of Minnesota Square Park and two in Gorman Park at the corner of Grace and Washington. And, of course, there’s Treaty Rock north of town along 169. I’m sure you have seen many more. But, besides being big rocks, what do we know about them?
First, they are called “erratics.” Erratic behavior in a psychological sense means “out of place,” i.e. doing or saying something that doesn’t “fit in” with acceptable norms. In the sense of rocks, there are some that don’t fit in either. They are not native to the area in which they are found. They are from somewhere else. That’s what erratic means, “not originally of this place.” So, the question is, how did they end up here?
The answer is that they have been rolled and pushed here eons ago by a glacier — a so-called continental glacier. It is difficult to imagine a glacier so enormous; maybe a mile or more in depth with a width of hundreds of miles. Embedded in this mass of ice is a variety of debris that it has picked up and moved as it scoured the landscape. Then, as it melted, it left behind all that accumulated debris, including those big rocks.
We know they are not of local origin as they are igneous rocks such as granite and basalt — rocks of the North Country, rocks that you would see along the North Shore’s Highway 61 jutting out into Lake Superior or along the hiking trails of the BWCA. They are not like the local sedimentary sandstones and limestones; the rock that is mined on the Kasota Prairie.
In a crazy act of geologic irony however, some of the largest erratics are out on the Prairie. Jerry Raedeke, the well known wildlife artist, has shown some of them in his painting, “Pheasants on the Kasota Prairie.” Although the focus is on a cock pheasant, the scene is dominated by large boulders (erratics) strewn over the land.
The largest one I’ve seen is along Le Sueur County 367th Ave. It is in a field about a half mile before the junction with 238 St. It’s the size of a car; and weighs more. It is lying on its side like a sleeping giant. Another one with the carved letters, "Kasota Prairie," is at the entrance to the restored prairie landscape. Not only is it a welcome sign to the restored native prairie, but it is a reminder of our earth’s long history in part created by the movement of glaciers thousands of years ago.
So, the next time someone says, “That sure is a big rock,” you can say, “It’s an erratic.”
Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.