Kasota Prairie

The Kasota Prairie stone is an erratic rock.

You see them all around town; the big rocks that are in peoples’ yards, like the one at the corner of College Ave and Washington, or by churches; like the two in front of Calvary Baptist on Jefferson. There are some very big ones lined up at the south end of Minnesota Square Park and two in Gorman Park at the corner of Grace and Washington. And, of course, there’s Treaty Rock north of town along 169. I’m sure you have seen many more. But, besides being big rocks, what do we know about them?

Robert Douglas is a professor emeritus of Gustavus Adolphus College. He has been fascinated by the historical geography of this area for a long time. Reach him at bdouglas@gac.edu.

