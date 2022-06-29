Wasn’t it the famous newspaperman, Horace Greeley, who said, “Go West young man”?
Well, one of those “young men” who followed his advice was none other than Wm. B. Dodd, the co-founder of our fair town. Born and raised in Massachusetts, Dodd struck out West to make his fame and fortune.
He saw the potential of the Minnesota River Valley on the verge of statehood; particularly, if its capital was located in St. Peter. To make this happen, St. Peter needed the right connections, not just politically, but also economically. It needed to be tied to places further east, and also to the bustling trade of St. Paul.
So what did Dodd do? He started a ferry service and then built a road to carry settlers and goods in and out of the area.
The Dodd Ferry
According to Gresham’s History of Nicollet and Le Sueur counties in July of 1853, a license was issued to Wm. B. Dodd to operate a ferry from St. Peter for two years. The ferry boat was used to haul people, animals, and goods across the Minnesota River.
Most of these ferry boats were 50-60 feet long, had a flat bottom, aprons for unloading front and back and side rails around the deck. Initially, they were guided by rope or cable from one side of the river to the other.
I’ve tried to find where Dodd’s Ferry was located. The General Surveyor’s Map, circa 1850’s, shows it somewhere along Front Street. However, the maps’ scale is such that its specific location cannot be determined.
I’ve walked north from the Hwy 99 bridge looking for what could be a slope or depression from Front Street accessing the river, but it is mostly a rock ledge. Perhaps, it is by Levee Park where the present boat ramp is? Maybe someone can help me out.
The Dodd Road
Believe it or not, the route of the Dodd Road is easier to locate than the ferry. In that same year, 1853, Dodd and a crew of 11 built a road from St. Peter to Mendota, near St. Paul. Remarkably, it took only 109 days to complete.
From Mendota in what is now Dakota County, It crossed into Scott County and continued through all of what is now Rice County. In Le Sueur County it passed near the present day towns of Kilkenny and Cordova. Bill Stangler told me where the road came into Cleveland.
Incredibly, not long ago three original parts of the old road were found in Le Sueur County. They are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Old roads don’t usually make the Register, as most parts have been paved over so no trace of them remain.
But, unlikely as it may seem, parts of the Dodd Road were still there; now preserved as a tribute to Wm. B. Dodd and his crew. You can view the route of the road at dakotahistory.org.