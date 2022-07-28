Looking for something to do on a beautiful day? If you like to canoe, why not put in at the mouth of the Waraju and float down the Wa-kpa-mini-sota.
Sounds like fun, but where are these places? I don’t see them on the map?” That’s right, but they are there; in the Dakota language. The Wa-kpa-mini-sota River is the Minnesota River and the Waraju is the Cottonwood River.
Paul Durand, in his book, “Where the Waters Gather and the Rivers Meet,” has compiled hundreds of Dakota and Ojibwa place names for features In Minnesota. Native Americans were very observant of the physical landscape around them and very adept at applying names that reflected what they saw and felt about places. Here are a few from this area.
Blue Earth River; Makatooze
Durand says that Makatooze means, (a) earth; (b) blue or green, and © to take. This is the Dakota word for the blue earth clay that was taken out of the ground. It was used in making pottery and also as a body paint. It was a sign of peace. The clay was found in the bluffs of the present-day Blue Earth River; hence; its name, Makatooze.. The city of Mankato, or more properly, Mahato in the Dakota language, derives its name from this blue earth clay as well.
Swan Lake; Maga tanka ota mde (a) swans, (b) many, © lake
The big lake gets its name from the many swans there. Chief Sleepy Eyes summer village was located on a southwestern bay of the lake. It was here that he met the geographer Joseph Nicollet and his crew at the start of their 1838 mapping expedition.
Steep White Rock; Maya ska dan, meaning (a) steep place; (b) white.
Along the Minnesota River near the village of Ottawa is a distinctive white sandstone bluff. According to Durand, it was here that the Native Americans gathered to leave for buffalo hunts. He also says it was a place to rendezvous with fur traders. Evidently, river travelers could easily recognize it and meet there.
Timber Lake; Mde o wa niti (a) lake, (b) to spend the winter
Before it was drained, the area around Timber Lake was the winter home for Native Americans.The timber provided shelter from storms and firewood for heating and cooking.
Middle Lake; Mde o co kaya (a) lake, (b) middle
The name derives from its location between Swan and Timber Lakes.
Chankaska Creek; Can kaska wakpa dan.
According to Durand, it means; (a) wood; (b) to bind together; and © creek. He says there was a battle here between the Dakota and the Ojibwa. Not today though, as it It runs placidly by its namesake, Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery.
There are some other familiar places where Native American names have stayed on the map, such as Kasota (few trees/prairie) and Minneopa (water falling twice). I highly recommend Paul Durand’s fascinating book.