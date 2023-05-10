Most of you know we’re raising money for Fourth of July fireworks.
We’re reaching out to everyone to kick in a dollar or $10, so this community can once again get the best bang for the buck.
Thank you to McDonald’s for hosting a McFundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on both Monday, May 15 and Monday, June 5 to donate a portion of their profits to this fun cause. You are invited. Enjoy some great McDonald’s food during those times, and your dollars will help support the fireworks cause. Thank you for your support.
We would guess that thousands of St. Peter residents and visitors from other towns love the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at 10 p.m. from the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. We appreciate the local firefighters and other trained shooters for spending their day and night setting it all up, the fair board for the space, and the police for traffic control.
Some of you know the scene at the fairgrounds, with excited kids running around beginning about 9 p.m. and parents laughing with one another. At 9:45 p.m. or so, families and friends get settled in lawn chairs, blankets on the ground, and in the beds of pickup trucks.
From the first blast to the finale, the cheers and ahhhs sync as the audio with the brilliant changing colorful sky. Thunderous percussion is the cherry. Streets surrounding the fairgrounds are also lined with families and friends with eyes to the skies, as are backyard decks and patios. The river valley is an amphitheater and the fairgrounds is the stage.
We’re not doing the there-won’t-be-fireworks-if-we-don’t-raise-enough-money-threat thing. The Fourth of July in St. Peter is an enormous awesome party, so the fireworks show will go on, wherever we find the money. Fireworks, and the family memories of them, are this important to us.
We’re committed to a $12,000 show like every year. We’re extremely thankful to the St. Peter Ambassadors and other grant providers for getting us to the $6,000 fundraising point so far. Another important funding source or two fizzled for this year, but we hope those will be back next year. We’re not asking for businesses to help fund fireworks, because they fund everything else, including Chamber memberships and sponsorships for events and programs.
We are thankful to our fireworks provider, who could easily instead be doing shows for $18,000 or more in nearby cities our size and larger. It’s only the loyalty of our long-term relationship with them that keeps it happening in St. Peter. It has looked in recent years like our show would need to move to July 3 or 5 because of challenges with our fireworks provider being in high demand, along with staffing and supply chain snags, but they have been able to keep it on the Fourth.
We have a fireworks donation jar at the Chamber, 101 S. Front St., so that’s another way to pledge your love for the community’s amazing fireworks show.