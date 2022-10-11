I am happy to support Nicollet County Sheriff’s Investigator Marc Chadderdon for the position of Nicollet County Sheriff. As an investigator for the New Ulm Police Department, I have worked alongside with Marc for over 28 years in criminal investigations. I have witnessed firsthand, his professionalism, tenacious drive for truth and justice and empathic and victim service approach to all the people he encounters.
Marc is a law enforcement leader who numerous young officers look to for guidance, advise and support. Marc is always willing to take time and help, but what makes Marc special is that he explains his answers in a way that coaches, teaches and trains these officers.
I witnessed this firsthand when we were working on the many sex trafficking cases in our area. Marc’s commitment to the safety of children and stopping the exploitation of these troubled youth is what makes him excel in these investigations.
In August of this year, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Deputies Union had a forum where they invited both candidates to a meeting. Sheriff Dave Lange and Investigator Marc Chadderdon both had a specific time to talk with the deputies and explain their vision for the future of their department and answer questions. When this fair and unbiased process concluded, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Deputies Union overwhelmingly voted to support Marc Chadderdon as their choice for Nicollet County Sheriff.
I believe that the deputies that work with both candidates day in and day out have the best perspective of who should lead their department.
I ask that on November 8 that you vote for Marc Chadderdon for Nicollet County Sheriff.
