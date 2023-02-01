Finally, after almost 100 years, we are getting a park on Lake Hallett — but what kind of park?
Lake Hallett was the cleanest lake in Southern Minnesota as recently as 2005 (St. Peter Herald 5/12/2005 and Mankato Free Press 9/20/2002) with crystal clear water where you could see all the way to the bottom.
Unfortunately, as a result of the City of St. Peter piping billions of gallons of storm water into Lake Hallett since the 1990’s, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has now listed it as being on the tipping point for being impaired (this means polluted to the point where the lake's water quality is no longer safe for human health or for aquatic life).
Despite decades of warnings from the MPCA, the DNR, scientists from the University of Minnesota, the Lake Hallett Association and others, the city has not changed the amount of pollution entering the lake enough to stop the problem. Blue-green algae blooms continue to become more common and can be toxic. Exposure sickens humans and kills many dogs every year. Recent research suggests the neurotoxins from this algae can become airborne and have been linked to Alzheimers disease.
The MPCA is not able to stop this because the City of St. Peter is "grandfathered in" to using the lake for storm water. If the City of St. Peter continues to do nothing to protect the water quality, this lake will become a public nuisance and health hazard and our children will be stuck with the cost of cleaning it up. Those responsible will be long gone.
It is not too late. MPCA documents water clarity was 1.49 feet above the average for this area in 2021.
Right now there are and have been millions of dollars available for water quality in Minnesota, largely due to the Clean Water Land and Legacy Act of 2008. We need your help. Contact your City Council representatives (remember they did not cause this problem but can work to resolve it) and/or write a letter to the editor. This issue will only be resolved with community input. Tell your Lake Hallett story. Do you fish or swim or boat here? Why is this lake important to you? Speak up for our community lake.