Q. My mother was recently diagnosed with Macular Degeneration. What can I do to help preserve my eyesight?
A. Macular degeneration is a leading cause of vision loss in Americans 60 and older. It is a disease that destroys your sharp, central vision. You need central vision to see objects clearly and to do tasks such as reading and driving. Risk factors include age, being female, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and eating few fruits and vegetables.
So if you currently smoke; quit, make sure your blood pressure and cholesterol are well-controlled and increase your intake of fruits and vegetables.
Think carrots are the best food for your eyes? Think again. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are some of the best foods to eat for vision health.
Lutein (LOO-teen) and zeaxanthin (zee-uh-zan-thin) are essential nutrients that help maintain the health of your eyes. Your body doesn’t make these nutrients, so it’s important that you replenish them daily through the food you eat. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are the best of sources of lutein and zeaxanthin.
Benefits of eating foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin include:
Work like internal sunglasses absorbing damaging light we are exposed to every day, both sunlight, indoor light, and blue light from screens.
Act as powerful antioxidants, helping to protect and maintain healthy vision and improve visual performance.
Reduce the time your eyes need to recover from glaring light, like headlights while driving at night.
Clinical research shows that you need 10 mg of lutein and 2 mg of zeaxanthin every day to protect your eyes. Getting the recommended amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin from foods is preferred, but can be difficult. The average American diet only provides about 2 mg of these nutrients daily, far below intakes clinically shown to have a positive effect on visual function.
Good sources of Lutein & Zeaxanthin: kale; spinach; collards and turnip greens; corn; green peas; broccoli; romaine lettuce; green beans; eggs; and yellow and orange bell peppers.
In short, to keep your eyes at their prime, carrots aren’t the only vegetable you should be munching on. Add in some greens.
