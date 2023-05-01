Q. I’ve been focusing on trying to prioritize sleep more. Do you have any nutrition recommendations that could help me get better sleep?
April Graff is a dietitian for Hy-Vee.
Q. I’ve been focusing on trying to prioritize sleep more. Do you have any nutrition recommendations that could help me get better sleep?
A. Are you getting the recommended amount of sleep each night? Are you sleeping soundly through the night or having difficulties falling or staying asleep? Adequate, quality sleep is an important part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Sleep is essential not only for physical health, but mental health as well. The benefits of quality sleep are numerous, but include strengthening the immune system, regulating blood sugar, maintaining a healthy metabolism, and improving physical and mental functioning.
Now that we know how important sleep is to our overall well-being, how can we help improve our chances of getting more quality sleep? Here are some recommended foods and their nutrition benefits to help you sleep better to improve your overall health.
Tart Cherries: Tart cherries are a good source of antioxidants and are a natural source of melatonin, which is the hormone that helps regulate our sleep-wake cycle.
Add tart cherry juice to a smoothie with your other favorite ingredients.
Fatty Fish: Researchers believe that fatty fish may help sleep by providing a good amount of both vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for the body’s regulation of serotonin.
An easy way to get some fatty fish in your diet is to top your salad at lunch with a packet of tuna or salmon.
Nuts: Nuts like pecans, walnuts and cashews may help you get better sleep. Nuts are a good source of minerals like magnesium and zinc that are important for a range of bodily processes.
Create your own trail mix with your favorite nuts, seeds and dried fruit for a great on-the-go snack.
Turkey: Turkey contains the amino acid tryptophan. Tryptophan can help promote sleep by increasing the production of the hormones serotonin and melatonin in the body.
Eating carbohydrates with your turkey could make the tryptophan more available to the brain.
For example, eating a sandwich with turkey on whole-grain bread.
Remember that adequate sleep is one part of a healthy lifestyle and works wonders for improving overall health when combined with healthy food and physical activity.
