The house that my partner Tim and I bought in St. Peter is large. It has a front porch, a back stair, a cellar door, plumbing for three baths and a two-car garage. In Robbinsdale — where we have a house that we are in the process of selling — we have to shovel snow from around the two cars that we park on a narrow driveway, bumper to bumper so as not to block the sidewalk.

J. Anderson is a writer who moved from the Twin Cities to St. Peter to live a smaller, richer life.

