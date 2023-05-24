I’m writing this with a body and mind foggy with fatigue, worn down from travel to a remote side of Saint John in the United States Virgin Islands, a small island in the Caribbean that has no airport or flat space for a landing strip, where my days were filled with running mountain trails through jungles to deserted beaches, exploring crumbling ruins, ancient petroglyphs, local botany, and swimming face down in the ocean, snorkeling lovely coral and the colorful fish that live in those environments (two-thirds of the island is U.S. national park — thus the all-inclusive, high rise beachfront hotel image of the Caribbean does not exist there).
It was a beautiful adventure.
The need for adventure is something that lies deep in our DNA — the moment mankind settled down and started planting seeds and building permanent shelters and establishing cities we started dreaming of tying sticks to rocks and putting spears together, going wandering in search of mammoths, or whatever the adventure of our time and location might be, just as I’ve been dreaming of my recent vacation while sitting at my desk in the weeks leading up to it. It’s a part of who we are, an itch that needs to be scratched.
I love travel, something that fills both my need to explore and a need to escape. I love to find a good trail to run or hike or ski, the more remote or technical or scenic, the better. And I’ll run for days at a time, when the exploration then becomes both external and internal. And give me a day or two on a wavy, rocky river with a kayak or paddleboard, and I am happy, entertained, content.
But adventure doesn’t need to be defined by adrenaline — we can find adventure where we live, and that’s what I’d like to explore in the future with this column space — finding adventure where we live, right beneath our feet, shuffled into the mundane moments (and yes, the “ordinary” can be filled with adventure if we can only be present to it).
And I’d like to define what that means — finding adventure — as broadly as possible here. Hopefully, together, we can widen that definition.
It might be a simple walk downtown, or a parallel stroll along the river woods just a couple blocks from downtown, and maybe, this time of year, with our eyes on the forest floor foraging for a dinner of mushrooms, ramps, and fiddleheads, a dinner I hope to make for my mother this weekend with pasta — and yes, parenting is an adventure.
Finding adventure may look like your hobby, a spiritual path, a relationship, or a unique approach to aging or change or life’s challenges. With that in mind, if you have ideas for what we could explore in this column space, please feel free to email me.
I’m looking forward to exploring together.
Kevin Langton is a counselor at Inspire Services in St. Peter. He has a writing background and has written a book about the Superior 100-mile foot race. He uses this column space to talk about adventure opportunities locally and beyond. Provide feedback at kevinjlangton@gmail.com.