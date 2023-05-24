I’m writing this with a body and mind foggy with fatigue, worn down from travel to a remote side of Saint John in the United States Virgin Islands, a small island in the Caribbean that has no airport or flat space for a landing strip, where my days were filled with running mountain trails through jungles to deserted beaches, exploring crumbling ruins, ancient petroglyphs, local botany, and swimming face down in the ocean, snorkeling lovely coral and the colorful fish that live in those environments (two-thirds of the island is U.S. national park — thus the all-inclusive, high rise beachfront hotel image of the Caribbean does not exist there).

Kevin Langton is a counselor at Inspire Services in St. Peter. He has a writing background and has written a book about the Superior 100-mile foot race. He uses this column space to talk about adventure opportunities locally and beyond. Provide feedback at kevinjlangton@gmail.com.

