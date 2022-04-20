This past week, I attended the groundbreaking for the Highway 14 expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm that will improve safety for travelers and boost the economy, not only for communities along the 12.5 mile span, but also across the region.
This important project has been long in the making, and as the chief author of the Senate bill that passed in 2020 which provided funding for this project, I share the pride our area can feel in seeing this long-awaited job underway.
Plenty of people contributed - something that was made clear by a headline this week in a local paper, which described the journey as including “64 years, more than $680 million, 110 miles, and four lanes.” It’s exciting that, when finished in October 2023, there will be a continuous four-lane highway all the way from New Ulm to Rochester.
It is no secret this has been a top priority of mine. There are a couple of reasons. The first and foremost is to improve the dangerous — and sometimes deadly — nature of this road. We don’t know how many lives this expansion to a four-lane highway might save, but we can confidently predict that in the future, fewer families will suffer the loss of a loved one due to a fatal accident along this stretch.
The second reason is economic. The new four-lane road will provide a better, faster route between regional trade centers and improve connections to other main highways. This allows for more goods, services, and workers to travel efficiently. It will also provide an alternative route around Courtland instead of going directly through the town increasing safety for pedestrians.
How do we continue to improve transportation safety across our state? We can start by taking care of our roads and bridges. Minnesota law currently allocates only half of the revenue generated from the sales tax on auto repair parts to transportation through the Highway User Tax Distribution Fund (HUTDF). By dedicating the entire auto part sales tax to the HUTDF, we could use that additional money to repair worn-out infrastructure.
We should also talk with our local officials, including our county engineers, to ensure that in the future we can generate more good road and bridge projects like the one we celebrated this week. Our transportation system - especially safe, high-quality roads and interchanges - is key to creating jobs and economic development in communities across our region and our state. The new Highway 14 expansion will serve our region well.
Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, represents District 19, including St. Peter and the rest of Nicollet County, as a Democrat in the Minnesota Senate. Reach him at sen.nick.frentz@senate.mn.