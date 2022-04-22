I was a wide-eyed 7th-grader in 1970 when word in school surfaced that we’d be outside all day, cleaning up ditches, painting park buildings and posts, and talking about the need to take care of the environment. Seemed like a good thing; plus, we would be missing a classroom day of school
For some of us, it was our first real experience of this planet of ours and how there simply weren’t infinite resources, that we had to be conscious of the environmental world around us.
There were no recycling efforts at the time, certainly not in rural Minnesota, and only minimal focus on climate change and its pending emergence as a critical political issue. There was a growing environmental awareness, however, quietly but powerfully arising following the publication of Rachel Carson’s bestseller, Silent Spring, in 1962. Over 500,000 copies were purchased in some two dozen countries, raising awareness of the environment, pollution and all living things.
While the world wasn’t so attached as it is today, there had been plenty of activism and protest movements going on, particularly in the U.S.: civil rights and the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Kennedys, Vietnam and the anti-war movement, the feminist movement, Watergate. The environmental movement was primed to be a part of all this activism and debate.
The world population in 1970 was an estimated 3.7 million. Today, we’re nearing 8 million people. And despite all the science, climate change has become this debated political football.
The late Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin is credited as the founder of Earth Day. As an staunch environmentalist, we can kind of claim him as one of our own because of his work naming the St. Croix River between his state and Minnesota as the first “Wild and Scenic River” in the U.S.
Nelson also was ahead of his time on tying environmental issues to efforts to fight poverty, understanding that many countries of the world struggled with both. Nelson died in 2005. My guess he’d be stunned at the inaction of Congress and other world leaders to address the mounting worries of climate change.
Politics, too, were different in the ‘70s. Nelson, a Democrat, teamed up with conservative Republican Rep. Pete McCloskey to help with the inaugural Earth Day activities, which included young activist Denis Hayes, who organized the growing student concerns on college campuses throughout the nation.
Hayes, now 77, remains one of the world’s most impassioned environmental activists and solar power enthusiasts, having expanded Earth Day activities to 180 countries.
Which brings us to today. Actually, to last week. For Earth Day 2022 was Friday. While it hit the news here and there, likely touching students at some schools, probably even exciting a new generation of learners and environmental activists, one has to wonder if we’ve done enough.
Take that back. We haven’t done enough.
From the Blue Earth River to the Minnesota River and places as beautiful as Lake Zumbro, the Minnesota Pollution Control’s list of “impaired waters” contains thousands of waterways and lakes and county ditches with unsuitable water quality standards.
Seven Mile Creek, the lone Nicollet County park, is also on the MnPCA list. Recently, I witnessed the Department of Natural Resources stock that creek with 300 brown trout, just one day ahead of that fishing opener. While the quickly moving stream looked quite clean due to the recent snow melt, one hopes a lucky fisherman properly cooks that catch.
I’m no fisherman or scientist so I’m left to trust the science and the DNR. What I do know is that we’ve been failing in our environmental efforts, in part to human nature and a busy world, in part to a dysfunctional political process in both St. Paul and Washington, D.C.
But despite that, our individual efforts still count. At 97, Dolores Huerta, co-founder with Cesar Chavez of the National Farmworkers Association and one of our nation’s best organizers and activists, remains hopeful.
“Every moment is an organizing opportunity,” she writes, “every person a potential activist, every minute a chance to change the world.”
We owe that much to our children and grandchildren and their children.