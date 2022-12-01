The City Council has a list — a list with a less than catchy title — called “The List of Issues of Vital Importance”.
Like I said, not very catchy, but it is very important. Here is the list:
• A community that treats all people like neighbors
• Proactive in housing solutions
• Committed to providing quality health care
• Supportive of a thriving and sustainable business community
• Acting on the changes in our demographics
• Promoting an aesthetically distinctive community
• Always improving on environmental sustainability
• A community that prioritizes available early childhood care, educational opportunities and exceptional schools
My “Makes Me Wonder” columns for the next few months will focus on these and what the council is doing surrounding these issues. After all, if they are “vitally important,” we should be doing something about it.
But first, let me explain the use. This list is really meant to be that 50,000-foot-level check in, where we are always asking the question: ”Are these the things that make our community great and what, if anything, can we do about it?”
It may also be important to note that the list is reviewed every three to four months by the council. The mayor and councilors ask themselves, “Is this the right list?”
Next month, I plan to start at the top of the list (which, by the way, is not prioritized) and work my way down, talking a bit about what each of these means and what we are doing or have done about them. I may even mention a few that we are expecting others to do about them.
Will you read on? Do you see these as issues as issues of vital importance? It makes me wonder …
Todd Prafke is the city administrator for St. Peter.