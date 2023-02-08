The Chamber programs and events of spring 2023 are lined up like airplanes on a runway.
With Winterfest in the air and flying high, the hot ticket this week is From Saint Peter With Love, the Valentine’s campaign.
You’re seeing the attractive art designed by Kaylen at Rising Sun Chiropractic, who is a member of the retail-centric Business Group that meets 9 a.m. on the second Wednesdays of the month at Diamond Dust Bakery. Everyone is encouraged to attend those gatherings and share ideas, by the way.
The Valentine’s campaign is a roundup of stores and restaurants’ information about February specials, sales, open houses and attractions.
The Saint Peter business scene is hopping and pedestrian friendly. We encourage everyone to shop and dine in town.
You no doubt heard about Winterfest events like the Medallion Hunt, which ended Saturday with an awesome guy named Trae finding it in Minnesota Square Park after Clue No. 9 and the the Sheriff Dave Lange-led Polar Plunge that had 306 jumpers raising more than $65,000 for Minnesota Special Olympics.
Winterfest keeps revving this Saturday with the Winter Walk at 11 a.m. at River’s Edge Hospital, the Poker Walk at noon starting at Red Men Club, and Sledding at South Elementary School at 2 p.m. hosted by Grass and Roots.
Our annual membership directory with another aerial photo from Jon Smithers is on the press, and we are involved with advocating on behalf of employers with the family leave proposal and other legislative issues.
We’re thrilled to announce the Annual Social at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 will include a silent auction and dinner theater with a comedic troupe that goes by the name Murders4Fun. Sign up and join us, whether you are a Chamber member or not.
Like every year, the July 4 Task Force has begun meeting already. We are psyched to report, already, we have booked contracts with the Schell’s Hobo Band for the parade and Rock of Ages to entertain for the Picnic in the Park. We’re looking for a group or individual or group to fundraise and organize the annual fireworks show at the fairgrounds. We’re almost ready to announce the 2023 grand marshal too.
This spring, we’ll launch the first-ever Chamber coupon book, which is modeled almost exactly after the wildly successful Marshall Chamber of Commerce Shop Local coupon books to promote local businesses.
What makes it unique is there are only four types of coupons:
1. Buy one get one free
2. $10 off a purchase of $25 or more
3. $5 off a purchase of $25 or more
4. Big deal, as defined by the business.
It’s free for businesses to be in, sells to consumers for $30 (they can make their money back by using just a few coupons), and a great fundraiser for the Chamber and school/community groups selling them for commission.
There’s always a lot happening with the Chamber promoting, connecting and advocating.