To the editor:
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many locations. The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts may be several feet deep. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
To the editor:
On behalf of the St. Peter Ambassadors and the Irish of this community and the surrounding area, as well as all others large and small, I am privileged to say that the 45th annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will take place on March 17, with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The tradition of St. Peter and Le Center on this day has deep roots and historic significance. Bishop John Ireland promoted the settlement of southern Minnesota by Irish from the eastern United States in the 1840s.
The result is a diverse ethnic community that exists to this very day with the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day here in Saint Peter as a family event with a free parade for whoever wishes to take part or observe with others. We hope you will consider this in your late winter plans.
May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.
Aaron Petersen
St. Peter
